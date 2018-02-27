Russian Politics & Diplomacy
CleanEquity® Monaco 2018 - Companies & Collaborations

Press Releases
February 27, 16:30 UTC+3
LONDON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® Monaco, 8th & 9th March, will showcase a new line up of first class, sustainable technology companies. Each will present to prominent financial, strategic, sovereign and family investors, established industry representatives, government officials, end users and international trade media.

This year we shall be taking an in-depth look at transitional energy strategies and the effect recent developments in "new nuclear" might have on expert opinion. We shall also discuss Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution and its relevance to sustainability.

Innovator Capital's CleanEquity unit has sourced over 600 companies and up to 30 will be selected for the 2018 event. Here is a list of the confirmed presenters:

AgriProtein

ZA

Aqaix

US

ASI Solutions

UK

Aurelia Turbines

FI

BBOXX

UK

BOCO Technology

CA

ECOR® Global

US

Exergyn®

IE

Greyrock

US

Inocucor Technologies

CA

Invenia

UK

Li-Cycle™

CA

Lightbridge

US

MagneGas

US

Perma-Fix

US

Plant Response

ES

Recircle

UK

REDAVIA

DE

SAMAD Aerospace

UK

Scoot Networks

US

Sheetak

US

Silicon Fuel

UK

Superdielectrics

UK

Terra Modena

IT

Innovator Capital is delighted to have the continued support of Hobbs & Towne. Steve Kyryk, Senior Partner commented:

"Our firm has been collaborating with global investors and their portfolio companies for over 20 years and partnering to provide innovative talent solutions and advisory services to the sustainable economy community. Utilising our far-reaching network of thought leaders and our proprietary research and recruiting process we are delivering results for a worldwide assortment of exceptional VC, PE, family office, and corporate investor-backed organizations.

Hobbs & Towne is excited to be supporting CleanEquity Monaco 2018 and to be assisting the investors and entrepreneurs in their vital efforts to develop and commercialize sustainable energy and environmental impact businesses. We look forward to returning as sponsors of this prestigious event and to interacting with global leaders in the cleantech sector."

We are pleased also to announce a new collaboration with Shell Foundation, a UK charity that supports pioneer entrepreneurs to provide low-income communities in Africa and Asia with access to energy and transport. Pradeep Pursnani, Deputy Director at Shell Foundation said:

"In partnership with CleanEquity Monaco 2018, we aim to highlight the potential of businesses to deliver social, environmental and financial return at scale in emerging markets. We are working with an exciting portfolio of technology and business innovators that are bringing essential services to millions of people. We hope to show that there are immediate opportunities for private investors to support these types of businesses to scale, while achieving their own investment objectives."

For further information about CleanEquity® Monaco 2018, please use the contact details below or visit the conference website: www.cleanequitymonaco.com.

Contact:

Conor Barrett
Innovator Capital 
conor.barrett@innovator-capital.com 
Follow us on twitter: @CleanEquity

www.cleanequitymonaco.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/621823/CleanEquity_Monaco_2018_Logo.jpg

 

 

