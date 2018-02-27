Russian Politics & Diplomacy
ZTE's NB-IoT Innovative Application Wins GLOMO Award at MWC2018

February 27, 9:27 UTC+3
SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that its NB-IoT innovative application smart parking solution wins the Best Mobile Service for the Connected Life GLOMO 2018 on the first day of Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. That ushers in ZTE's good start at the great show.

ZTE has been committed to IoT application innovation and ecosystem construction. In the field of IoT, ZTE focuses its IoT strategy on "Chip, Network, and Cloud" and has launched more than 20 NB-IoT networks, WiseFone and RoseFinch NB-IoT chip series for high performance and low power consumption, as well as the ThingxCloud IoT platform. ZTE has established the Global IoT Alliance (GIA), which currently has more than 200 partners from more than 30 industries, effectively promoting the maturity of the IoT industry.

To embrace the 5G era, ZTE is cooperating extensively with leading enterprises in multiple fields like VR/AR, smart manufacturing, smart grid, and connected cars to explore innovative applications and conduct verification and research on business models.

Recently, ZTE has been a winner of several international industry awards. At the GTI Annual Awards Ceremony held prior to this year's Mobile World Congress, ZTE won the 2017 Market Development Award and Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award 2017.

In the future, ZTE will continue to increase its investments in technological innovations, give full play to the advantages of industry cooperation, and promote the maturity of the IoT industry and the development of the IoT ecosystem.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma                                                       
ZTE Corporation                                                 
Tel: +86 755 26775189                                      
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

