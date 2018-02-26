Infortrend Smashes Performance Barriers for Media and Entertainment Applications

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) has released new firmware update for the EonStor DS 4000 Gen2 SAN storage to improve overall throughput for media and entertainment solutions. Leveraged with AV (Audio/ Video) Optimization features and designed to optimize high resolution media and multiple streaming application, DS 4000 provides the performance and reliability needed for massive media production environments from HD to 4K and beyond.

Customers can flexibly deploy single or dual controllers depending on high-availability and budgetary requirements, and both guarantee a smoother control experience, whether editing media contents or playback. For high availability needs, the EonStor DS 4024 redundant controller model with 24 NL-SAS drives, FC 16Gb/s host interfaces, and Symmetric Active/Active feature delivers absolutely stable 3,600 MB/s sequential read and write for real-world 4K or 5K performances. For budgetary requirements, EonStor DS 4016 single controller model configured with 16 NL-SAS drives and SAS 12Gb/s interfaces offers stable 2,600 MB/s sequential read and write for HD, 2K, or 4K performance.

With AV Optimization features, DS 4000 intelligently detects and preloads the required media data to provide a stable high throughput without frame drops, and ensures drives respond to each I/O request immediately in case of drive delays to guarantee a smoother control experience whether editing videos or doing playback. In addition, integrated with a high-density 4U60-bay expansion enclosure, DS 4000 supports up to 4 PB capacity which is more than enough to save and stream all video and audio files.

Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend commented: "We always strive for continuous improvement to provide the best solutions to our clients. With AV optimization and the great results we have achieved, Infortrend's innovations help content creators and owners power the fast-evolving media and entertainment industry."

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Infortrend Technology, Inc., Уилсон Сун (Wilson Sung), Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8300, Email: wilson.sung@infortrend.com, или sales.ru@infortrend.com; Юрий Шогенов (Yuriy.Shogenov), Тел.: +886-2-2226-0126 8309, Email: yuriy.shogenov@infortrend.com, или sales.ru@infortrend.com