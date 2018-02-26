PHBS held 2018 Winter Camp of Quantitative Economics for excellent university students

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When python meet economics, what's next? A satisfactory answer may be found at PHBS 2018 winter camp. Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS) held its 2018 Winter Camp of Quantitative Economics for excellent university students nationwide from the end of January to the beginning of February. The camp is hosted by PHBS Sargent Institute of Quantitative Economics and Finance (SIQEF), with 2011 Nobel laureate in economics Thomas Sargent as the director. It intends to offer rigorous training in Python programming, math, and economics to undergraduate students who have the ambition to pursue a PhD. in economics and finance.

This year's winter camp attracted 31 excellent students from key universities nationwide, including Nankai University, Chinese University of Hong Kong, etc. 10 qualified instructors and lecturers from New York University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, PHB, etc. participated in the camp. A full schedule of 12-day intensive training in Python programming and its applications in economics is designed to inspire students to reach new levels of both python programming and economics research. Students focus on handing out tools for the first 5 days, and then instructors teach economics-related topics.

Participants attended the welcome ceremony, where PHBS Dean Wen Hai briefed on the history and principle of PHBS, and announced PHBS UK Campus would officially open in 2018, a year marking the 120th anniversary of Peking University. Professor Sargent gave remarks on python and economics; this genial professor briefly introduced python and suggested students learning the knowledge one step at a time.

Students gave short self-introductions to express their zeal for economics and appreciation for this winter camp as it provided them a rare chance to present their research in English and engage in face-to-face academic discussions with so many qualified professors.

Such winter camp is designed to take students into the heart of the China's most internationalized and renowned business school. Located in Shenzhen, China's first Special Economic Zone, Peking University HSBC Business School is at the cutting-edge of China's economic reform and management practices, provides the ideal setting for studying advances in finance, economics and management.