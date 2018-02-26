Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Xinhai Mining Research & Design Test Center awarded CNAS certification

Press Releases
February 26, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

YANTAI, China, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Mining Research & Design Test Center of Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Co., Ltd. obtained the approval of China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment, CNAS.

This demonstrates that Xinhai Mining Research & Design Test Center has:

  • Gained recognization by national and regional laboratory accreditation institutions that signed MRA with CNAS
  • Greatly enhanced market competitiveness and won the trust of government departments and the public
  • Participated in the bilateral and multilateral cooperation of international laboratories, eliminated technical barriers in international trade, and published tests results
  • Possessed the capacity of conducting calibration and testing services in accordance with relevant international accreditation criterion
  • Been recognized by international financial institutions for its budget and feasibility reports

China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment is the national accreditation agency that is approved and authorized by Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China on the basis of Regulations of the People's Republic of China on Certification and Accreditation. The responsibility of this committee is to take charge of the authorization of certificate authority, laboratories and inspection agencies.

About Xinhai Mining Research & Design Test Center

Mining Research & Design Test Center of Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Co., Ltd. consists of a testing group, a sample processing group and a management group. Each group is equipped with sufficient professional technicians. The center is tasked with assuming the experimentation and analysis of internal samples and making test reports according to the testing results.

The test center can complete 120 test projects each year, and the test reports reach 100% industry standard. So far, the test center has obtained 10 authorized invention patents. In addition, the published report "The Latest Research Achievements and Applications of Refractory Gold and Silver" has made outstanding contributions to Chinese mineral processing research field.

Relative Standards of Test Center:

CNAS-RL01：2016 Laboratory Accreditation Rules
CNAS-CL06：2014 Requirements on the Traceability of Measurement Results
CNAS-CL52：2014 Application of CNAS-CL01 "Accreditation Criteria for the Competency of Testing and Calibration Laboratories"
CNAS-CL10：2012 Guidance on the Application of Testing and Calibration Laboratories Competence Accreditation Criteria in the Field of Chemical Testing
CNAS-CL07：2011 Requirements for Measurement Uncertainty
CNAS-RL02：2010 Rules for Proficiency Testing
CNAS-CL01：2006 Accreditation Criteria for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (ISO/IEC17025：2005)

CONTACT: Jing Wang, +86 18600846827, jwang@ytxinhai.com

