Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Guiyang Finds Constructive Ways to Transform Old Communities

Press Releases
February 26, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

GUIYANG, China, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bai Changyun, a resident of Xibei community in Huaxi District in the capital city of southwestern China's Guizhou Province, received a big "red envelope" of 16,500 yuan ahead of the Chinese New Year. This is the dividend for his stakes in the community.

"I have been a shareholder for ten years and the dividend rose from 500 to 3,300 yuan per stake. What an investment!" Bai said.

Bai's village's land was collected by the government ten years ago to give room for projects such as expansion of Guizhou University and rebuilding shanty areas. To address villagers' concerns, the grassroots government decided to turn their collective assets into equities which are shared by 1,355 villagers. The number of shares will never change to ensure villagers' due interests.

An upgraded version of the village's practice was introduced across Guiyang in 2017, which turn collective assets into equities, cash into investment capital and residents into shareholders. For residents related with rebuilding shanty areas, they could choose to have a stake in new business entities to enjoy possible dividends.

These residents can enjoy legitimate income from their shares. The government encourages relocated residents to invest part or all of their houses and land after assets appraisal. For those who prefer monetary compensation, they can invest in business entities. Relocated residents could become shareholders by offering their assets, money or intellectual property rights. Meanwhile, they can withdraw their shares according to specific rules.

The process is handled by a self-initiated local residents economic cooperation organization, which will collect local resources, assets and capital to promote stakeholdership among social capital, business entities and residents by different approaches.

The reform is expected to generate considerable benefit as Guiyang plans to rebuild 22.31 million square meters of shanty areas from 2018 to 2020, involving 155,400 households.

CONTACT: Mr. Xia, +86-10-63074558

 
 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin concerned over situation in Syria
2
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
3
Russia’s Supreme Court turns down presidential contender Sobchak’s lawsuit against Putin
4
NATO’s activity near Russian borders undermines Euro-Atlantic stability, top diplomat says
5
US ambassador has no new information about anti-Russian sanctions
6
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
7
Embassy cautions US not to ignore Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама