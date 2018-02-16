Russian Politics & Diplomacy
The Roscongress and IIDF sign an agreement to promote Russian startups in China and India

February 16, 16:52 UTC+3
On 16 February, Roscongress Foundation CEO Alexander Stuglev and Internet Initiatives Development Fund (IIDF) Director Kirill Varlamov signed a cooperation agreement at the Russian Investment Forum. Both parties agreed to work together in partnership to develop the innovations market in the Russian Federation and promote Russian technological solutions on the markets of China (including Hong Kong) and India.

The agreement envisages cooperation in raising investment in tech startup projects included in the IIDF acceleration programme. The Roscongress Foundation and the IIDF will share information on promising technological solutions and hold negotiations and meetings with prospective investors and counterparties. Russian innovation centres will be set up in China and India to promote startups on those markets. Joint innovation-themed exhibition and convention events are also planned in Russia and abroad.

“Development of innovative technologies is a key prerequisite for diversifying our country’s economy in the era of digitization and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I am confident that joint efforts by Roscongress and IIDF will help promising Russian startups fully realize their potential and enter the large and exciting markets of China and India”, Roscongress Foundation CEO Alexander Stuglev said at the signing.

“Many Russian IT companies are recognized global leaders offering world-class tech solutions. Today we are helping startup projects make their first vital steps on Asia’s key markets, China and India, an endeavour that will certainly benefit from our cooperation with the Roscongress Foundation”, Internet Initiatives Development Fund Director Kirill Varlamov said.

Roscongress Foundation – a major organizer of congress and exhibition events

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org

