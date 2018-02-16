Roscongress will help promote Russian investment and export projects

The Roscongress Foundation and the All-Russian Non-Governmental Organization Association of Lawyers of Russia signed a number of trilateral agreements on cooperation with the Russian regions today. Documents on cooperation were signed with the Astrakhan Region, Arkhangelsk Region, Bryansk Region, Vladimir Region, Jewish Autonomous Area, Irkutsk Region, Kaluga Region, Kamchatka Territory, Kemerovo Region, Magadan Region, Omsk Region, Tula Region, Ulyanovsk Region, Republic of Bashkortostan, Republic of Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkar Republic, Republic of Kalmykia, Republic of Karelia, the City of Sevastopol, and Perm Territory. Agreements will be signed with all regions of Russia.

“The goal of the agreement is to provide comprehensive support for the brand of each region. The document primarily focuses on promoting the investment and export potential of the Russian regions. As part of the agreement, the Roscongress Foundation plans to organize a series of outreach events, including international road shows, thematic forums, presentations, and exhibitions. One of the main areas of cooperation is the continuation of the cycle of SPIEF outreach sessions ‘Russia’s Regions: New Areas of Growth’ in the federal districts. The sessions have already proven to be an effective tool for supporting promising Russian regional projects on the domestic and foreign markets,” Roscongress Foundation CEO Alexander Stuglev said.

The partnerships established by the agreements between the Roscongress Foundation, the Association of Lawyers of Russia, and the regions of Russia will help to raise the level of legal culture, improve legislation, and form the basis of the rule of law in order to resolve socially significant problems.

“The Association of Lawyers of Russia, as a national Russian organization that has branches in each region of the Russian Federation, is interested in close cooperation with the regional authorities. Programmes of legal education and legal support for citizens can only develop successfully in close and productive interaction with them. I would like to note that the regional authorities have shown a reciprocal interest, and this makes us happy. A high level of legal culture can only be created in society through persistent work, as they say, on the ground – in cities and towns, regional centres, and remote areas. Lawyers and representatives of the authorities should go directly to the people. It is also essential to create platforms for public dialogue, and this is the responsibility of Roscongress. Therefore, our tripartite partnership agreement will also contribute to promoting the law, studying different kinds of experience in improving legislation, and forming the basis for the rule of law,” Vladimir Gruzdev, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia, said following the signing.

The parties to the agreement also agreed to join efforts in the development of charitable activities and the implementation of socially significant projects.

The Roscongress Foundation is a major organizer of convention and exhibition events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 to develop Russia’s economic potential and strengthen the country’s image by organizing convention, exhibition, and public events. The Foundation develops the substantive content for these events, and provides companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance as well as offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agenda. The Foundation handles administration and helps to promote business projects and attract investment, including as part of a public-private partnership.

Today, the Foundation’s annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

The Association of Lawyers of Russia is the largest legal organization in Russia

The Association was established in 2005, includes more than 35,000 lawyers, and has 84 regional offices, 550 local branches, 750 free legal aid centres in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation, and 76 councils of young lawyers at regional offices.

The Association handles the public accreditation of law schools and faculties, examines regulatory legal acts and draft regulatory legal acts, and also carries out a set of educational measures.

