Running event held at the Russian Investment Forum to support Russian Olympic athletes

About 400 people took part in the Roscongress Governors’ Cup run along the Formula One circuit, which was held early in the morning on 15 February as part of the sports programme of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi. The main mission of this running event was to support Russian athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Forum participants and local residents turned out to run the distances of 5,555 and 11,111 metres. The starting shot was fired by Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov, who then ran a distance of 5,555 metres. “I am convinced that, despite the intensive business programme, all Forum participants are following closely the events in Pyeongchang, support Russian athletes and wish them success. And the results of the Games confirm that we have a solid reserve,” Mr. Kolobkov stressed, remarking that a sports programme at economic forums had become a good tradition.

The runners included distinguished athletes from the Udmurt Republic, such as Ivan Cherezov, Olympic winner and three-times world biathlon champion, and skier Maxim Vylegzhanin, who had his three silver medals from the 2014 Olympics reinstated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but who was still banned from competing in the 2018 Games. “Of course, I watch the broadcasts, though every time I imagine myself in Pyeongchang. It is very hard. Yet I support our team; I am happy for the prize winners Yulia Belorukova and Alexander Bolshunov, and for Denis Spitsov who came fourth – they are a real sensation at Pyeongchang 2018,” Mr. Vylegzhanin said.

The Udmurt delegation was one of the biggest at the run. “Despite the huge pressure on them, Russian sportsmen are defending the honour of their country, even if under a neutral flag. And here at the Forum, we all, our entire Udmurt team, support our Olympic athletes who are taking the blow now. Big kudos to them for that, whatever the results might be,” emphasized Alexander Brechalov, head of the Udmurt Republic, who ran a distance of 5,555 metres.

Among other prominent runners were Roman Starovoit, head of the Federal Highways Agency (Rosavtodor), and Georgy Bryusov, Deputy Director of the Roscongress Foundation. The winners in the 5,555‑metre run were Anton Ponomaryov, who made it in 17 minutes 48 seconds, and Valentina Ryasova, with 21 minutes 45 seconds. In the 11,111‑metre run, the fastest was Bazarbai Dautaliyev, with 40 minutes 5 seconds, followed by Ekaterina Yezhova, with 48 minutes 29 seconds.

