The Roscongress signs an agreement with the Youth Social and Economic Initiatives Union

At the Russian Investment Forum, the Roscongress Foundation and the All-Russia Public Organization ‘Youth Social and Economic Initiatives’ signed an agreement to attract youth potential for resolving urgent issues concerning the social and economic development of Russian regions, cities and villages.

The agreement is intended to facilitate creation of a communications environment for young people from different regions of the Russian Federation and representatives of federal and regional authorities, big business and the expert community. Ultimately, such communication should promote young people’s projects and initiatives. In addition, it is planned within the scope of the co-operation to organize exhibitions, as well educational and convention events in the form of advisory sessions, webinars, forums, roundtable discussions and conferences.

The Union intends to involve Foundation representatives in assessing competition works of the ‘My Country, My Russia’ All-Russia Contest of young authors’ works and projects in the educational area for social and economic development of Russian territories, as well as in participating in other expert sessions, organizing committees and working groups with a relevant focus. In turn, the Union experts will prepare proposals for drawing up business meeting agenda of events held by the Roscongress Foundation.

“Young people are accustomed to thinking clearly and outside the box. They have a natural desire to change the world for the better. Therefore, we consider it extremely important to listen to their opinions, to identify and support promising youth projects. I am sure the agreement will also promote a sense of patriotism among young people and a love towards their birthplace through responsible and meaningful participation in its development”, Roscongress Foundation CEO Alexander Stuglev commented following the signing of the agreement.

“The Union’s activities are aimed at developing the potential of Russian youth. And we are happy to find a powerful and involved partner represented by the Roscongress Foundation, whose expertise in and ample opportunities for organizing events at the highest level will definitely help promote youth initiatives”, said Larisa Pastukhova, Chairwoman of the Youth Social and Economic Initiatives Union.

