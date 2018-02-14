"Hot Spa & Snow Play" - Liaoning sends its New Year invitation to the World

SHENYANG, China, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Shopping, food tasting, wishes of good fortune, couplets... On February 6th, a coach full of Liaoning University's international students from Russia, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Benin, Kenya as well as local medias travelled to Fushun and Yingkou. From Manchu culture to Liaohe folk custom, everyone who experienced the charm of Chinese traditions also welcomed the traditional Chinese Year of the Dog together with locals.

In the ancient city of Hetu Ala of Fushun, foreign students witnessed the folk performance of Manchu traditions, combined with historical stories from Hetu Ala to experience the vicissitudes of time. At Yingkou's Red Flag Festival, foreign students took part in the Chinese traditional event of "catch up with the market", writing Spring Festival couplets and Fu characters with local artists to experience the Chinese traditional Spring Festival customs.

"It's very busy here. I see happy people everywhere. I not only experienced the atmosphere of the Chinese New Year, but also tasted a variety of Chinese food. I am very happy to have this opportunity to take part in this special event," said SUSAN KARIMI NJIRU, the Kenya student from Liaoning University. She declared she is a fan of "everything Chinese". This event had improved her understandings of Chinese culture.

Liaoning has launched the event with "Hot Spa & Snow Play -- come to Liaoning for the Big New Year" as the theme for three consecutive years already, creating and developing a series of special products and routes related to the event, and has attracted many people's interest and appreciation to folk customs here.

The brand effect of winter tourism has begun to work. "Liaoning has rich resources for winter tourism. It has its unique Chinese traditional folk culture. We are here to invite tourists from the globe to come and spend the Chinese New Year in Liaoning!" said Wang Xiaojiang, Liaoning Provincial Tourism Commission Deputy Director.

