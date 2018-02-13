Yadea Named Regional Supporter Of 2018 FIFA World Cup™ for Asia

SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, a market leader in the production of electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, has been named a Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. As a Regional Supporter for Asia, Yadea will receive a range of rights, including LED board exposure during the event, access to tickets and brand association rights for its region.

The cooperation with FIFA is a new benchmark for Yadea; it affirms its status as a world class brand as it executes is strategy for global expansion. Founded in 2001, the company produces high-end electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, conducts advanced research and development, and maintains an international sales network that supports exports of its products to 66 countries around the world.

"It is a great honour for Yadea to be named the Asian Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™. One of the most watched sport events, the FIFA World Cup™ fits seamlessly with Yadea's strategy of internationalisation and premium positioning," said Yadea Technology Group President Liu Yeming. "Yadea will align its regional promotional campaigns with the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ in order to engage with football fans and broaden awareness of our premium-quality, electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters."

"We are pleased to welcome Yadea to our line-up of Regional Supporters and are looking forward to working with them so that we can reach more football fans in such a major region for FIFA," said FIFA's Chief Commercial Officer, Philippe Le Floc'h. "Yadea appeals to young people, especially those who want to maintain a more sustainable lifestyle, two aspects that are extremely important to us."

In recent years, Yadea has focused on a strategic "higher-end" orientation and adheres to the principle of "providing products that give consumers a sense of well-being." It has cooperation agreements with the American electric motorcycle enterprise Lightning Motors, well-known Austrian design company KISKA, Austria's Swarovski, and Japan's Panasonic, among others. In addition, it has the only national-level enterprise laboratory accredited by the China National Accreditation Board for Conformity Assessment (CNAS). It is focused on adopting motorcycle racing-class support, automotive-class smart technology and to providing automotive 4S-class service.