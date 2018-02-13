Mango Startups Fuses Venture Capitalism And ICOs

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango Startups has announced launch of the first initial coin offering (ICO) for a VC fund in Latin America. Mango Startups will use blockchain tech to allow interested investors to make early-stage investments in emerging technology companies. The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of up to 24 technology startups from countries in Latin America. The aim is to offer transparency and liquidity as well as a clear exit strategy for the investors.
Ami Lebendiker coordinates the Latin America Accelerator Network (RETEI). With over 1,000 startups, this network provides a huge pool of entrepreneurs and scalable projects to choose from. All startups in the portfolio must follow these three prerequisites:
Only top companies will receive investment funds and will become be part of the Mango Startups Portfolio. This initiative enables investors exposure to a diversified portfolio while keeping investments liquid.
"While equity crowdsourcing brought startup investments to the public, we are hoping that Mango Startups, with its liquidity and inclusivity, will bring people to invest in a growing region like Latin America, while avoiding the inherent risk of investing into a single startup," said Fernando Arriola, CFO.
The Mango Startups Pre-ICO launches March 1, 2018 with a 33% bonus. The Ethereum-based token will be made available in cryptocurrency exchanges after the ICO.
