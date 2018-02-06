The world's first AR + blockchain live-action game The Rose to be rolled out online

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baofeng Nova Co., Ltd., the world's first professional blockchain-based infrastructure service provider, will launch The Rose worldwide on the eve of Valentine's Day as the perfect gift that anyone can give to their significant other or object of their affection. The Rose is the first AR + blockchain live-action game.
Each rose is genetically unique. What attracts players is the process of cultivating flowers for their loved one, which can be stored in perpetuity on the blockchain. The Rose also acts as a valuable testament of love. The developers of the game call this expression of affection the Proof of Love, enabling each player to spend time and effort in proving the feelings they have for that special person.
Cui Tianlong, CEO of Baofeng Nova Co., Ltd. and chief designer of The Rose, said: "We aim to leverage blockchain technology by developing uniquely creative apps based on the blockchain that give each player eager to express how they feel about their significant other a novel and unprecedented experience as a form of gameplay."
