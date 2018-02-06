Automotive brand Genesis to support the Russian Investment Forum for the third time

6 February 2018. A ceremony to transfer the Genesis G80 cars to the organizers of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi took place in Moscow today. Roscongress Foundation CEO Alexander Stuglev and Hyundai Motor CIS Managing Director Alexey Kalitsev took part in the ceremony.

Hyundai Motor CIS has delivered 110 Genesis G80 cars for transport at the Forum. Forum participants will be driven around in comfortable and safe AWD Genesis sedans.

“The Russian Investment Forum offers a unique venue for presenting the investment potential of Russia’s regions. The Hyundai Motor corporation, which owns the premium Genesis car brand, is the biggest Korean investor in Russia; that’s why it’s important for us to be part of one of the major events in the country’s economic life. Cooperation between Genesis and the Russian Investment Forum goes back to 2016. This is testimony that the Forum organizers and participants hold our premium brand and car quality in high regard. In turn, we are happy to see the scale of the event growing by the year”, Hyundai Motor CIS Managing Director Alexey Kalitsev said.

“We view cooperation with Hyundai Motor CIS on vehicle support for the Roscongress Foundation’s key business events as strategic. Transport for ranking guests and participants must meet the convenience, comfort and safety requirements, and Hyundai Motor CIS is a reliable partner that fully satisfies all of them. We have received a lot of positive feedback about the Genesis cars from our Forum participants and we are proud of our long-term partnership”, Alexander Stuglev said.

The Russian Investment Forum will take place in Sochi on 15–16 February 2018 and will be attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

For more information, please contact:

Genesis

Yulia Tikhonravova

Tel.: +7 (495) 662 5500, ext. 1310

MainPR

Viktoriya Andreychikova

Tel.: +7 (915) 179 2785

Email: viktoriya.andreychikova@main-pr.com

Roscongress Foundation

Alena Bunkova

Tel.: +7 (921) 437 8471

Email: alena.bunkova@roscongress.org

Background info

Genesis is a premium brand revealed globally in 2015. Genesis cars meet the highest automotive standards and feature the latest technological solutions, elegant design and excellent performance. Genesis offers consumers a new concept of luxury, underpinning the brand’s philosophy.

The Genesis brand was introduced to the Russian market in September 2016 with its flagship model, the G90 premium sedan. Its second model, the G80 business-class sedan, appeared in Russia in March 2017. The Genesis model range will be expanded to six models by the end of 2021, helping to establish the brand globally.

The Russian Investment Forum provides an effective venue for discussing ways to grow and realize the economic potential of constituent regions and municipalities of the Russian Federation, demonstrating regionally available investment opportunities and consolidating ties among constituent regions of the Russian Federation and the Russian business community, experts and representatives of the media.

Visit the Russian Investment Forum official website at rusinvestforum.org.

Roscongress Foundation – a major organizer of congress and exhibition events

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org