Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

JA Solar forms partnership with Manitu Solar to expand presence in Eastern Europe

Press Releases
February 02, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25, 2018，JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (JASO) ("JA Solar"), one of the world's largest solar products manufacturers, announced that it has formed a partnership with Manitu Solar, a leading PV distributor in Hungary to expand its reach to the Eastern European markets. Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Manitu Solar will distribute JA Solar's solar modules.

Founded in 2010, Manitu Solar is dedicated to delivering Tier-1 solar products and has solid experience in developing ground-mounted and rooftop projects.  Additionally, Manitu Solar has developed an extensive distribution network with over 300 local downstream enterprises. As a founding member of MANAP (Hungarian Photovoltaic Industry Association) and key member of Polska PV, Manitu Solar is one of the most prominent solar companies in the Eastern European markets.

Mr. Norbert Nagy, CEO of Manitu Solar commented, "Manitu Solar works exclusively with global Tier-1 suppliers to provide the highest quality products and service to our customers. JA Solar has been well-recognized for its high conversion efficiency, high output and high reliability solar modules. Its business philosophy is highly compatible with ours. We believe that our cooperation will accelerate the deployment of green energy in Hungary and other Eastern European countries. "

Mr. Cao Bo, vice president of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar accounts for approximately 10% of the solar market globally. We have over 20 regional offices and facilities across the globe, providing solar products to more than 100 countries. We look forward to establishing long-term partnership with distributors with similar vision to further promote the development of green energy globally."

CONTACT: Sun Xiaorui, 86-010-63611888 x1698, bj.sunxr@jasolar.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian caught red-handed smuggling device for Russia’s missile system
2
Large Russian amphibious assault ship testing onboard helicopter complex
3
Russian expert comments on US Treasury Department report
4
Self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic says its Defense Ministry came under mortar fire
5
Moscow court allows Novaya Gazeta’s journalist Ali Feruz to leave Russia
6
US Treasury says sanctions on Russian sovereign debt to harm both Moscow and Washington
7
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама