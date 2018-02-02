JA Solar forms partnership with Manitu Solar to expand presence in Eastern Europe

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25, 2018，JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (JASO) ("JA Solar"), one of the world's largest solar products manufacturers, announced that it has formed a partnership with Manitu Solar, a leading PV distributor in Hungary to expand its reach to the Eastern European markets. Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Manitu Solar will distribute JA Solar's solar modules.

Founded in 2010, Manitu Solar is dedicated to delivering Tier-1 solar products and has solid experience in developing ground-mounted and rooftop projects. Additionally, Manitu Solar has developed an extensive distribution network with over 300 local downstream enterprises. As a founding member of MANAP (Hungarian Photovoltaic Industry Association) and key member of Polska PV, Manitu Solar is one of the most prominent solar companies in the Eastern European markets.

Mr. Norbert Nagy, CEO of Manitu Solar commented, "Manitu Solar works exclusively with global Tier-1 suppliers to provide the highest quality products and service to our customers. JA Solar has been well-recognized for its high conversion efficiency, high output and high reliability solar modules. Its business philosophy is highly compatible with ours. We believe that our cooperation will accelerate the deployment of green energy in Hungary and other Eastern European countries. "

Mr. Cao Bo, vice president of JA Solar, said, "JA Solar accounts for approximately 10% of the solar market globally. We have over 20 regional offices and facilities across the globe, providing solar products to more than 100 countries. We look forward to establishing long-term partnership with distributors with similar vision to further promote the development of green energy globally."