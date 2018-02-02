Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Health Nexus Token Sale Now Registering, Launch Date To Be Revealed

February 02, 9:00 UTC+3
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Nexus, a project that resolves data inefficiencies for healthcare providers and improves the overall data transfer and storage methods for the healthcare industry, is now actively accepting token sale registrations.

At token.simplyvitalhealth.com you can learn about the token, called Health Cash. The whitelist sale will launch for public participation in mid February, and the highly anticipated date is to be revealed in the coming days.

The team behind Health Nexus, Simply Vital Health Inc, is an established group of technology leaders with healthcare relevant experience and an existing blockchain-based healthcare application that is already generating revenue. Health Nexus is a proof-of-stake blockchain protocol which aims to improve the sharing and movement of medical data between relevant and authorized parties.    

According to the whitepaper, the protocol is totally compliant with laws and regulatory guidelines surrounding the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

"Our current product connecting care is designed to introduce blockchain technology to healthcare. The platform provides one of the most secure health insurance portability and accountability Act (HIPAA) protocols and was one of the first working blockchain applications in healthcare."

"Tracking activity in healthcare technology platforms is a requirement of HIPAA. Securing this information on the blockchain ensures that this data is always available, accessible and immutable. With providers being required to work together and share data like never, before security and trust is Paramount."

-Text taken from the SimplyVitalHealth.com whitepaper written by Lucas Hendren and Kat Kuzmeskas, MPH

SimplyVital Health has a current product, ConnectingCare which will live on Health Nexus. ConnectingCare is a tool to help providers in bundled payments coordinate care, forecast costs with the goal of lowering costs and improving outcomes. Bundled payments are part of a wider trend in healthcare to move away from a fee for service model and toward a Value Based Care model.

Health Nexus can eventually be used by many vendors, medical suppliers, insurance agencies and pharmaceutical companies, since the Health Nexxus blockchain protocol is an open source project that allows for other businesses to build on top of the base, like a platform.

Media Contact : 

CEO Katherine Kuzmeskas, MPH Kat@simplyvitalhealth.com
Follow on Twitter @SimplyVitalHQ 
Token Sale Site: https://tokensale.simplyvitalhealth.com 
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vch6DFI6Mb0

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636485/simply_vital_health.jpg

CONTACT: Katherine Kuzmeskas, +1 903 818 2359

