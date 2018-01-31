Risen Energy deepens expansion in Europe

NINGBO, China, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd., a leading China-based PV solutions provider that's traded as an A-share on China's Shenzhen Stock Exchange, recently announced that a 12MW ground PV power station in Requena, Spain has been connected to the grid, with Risen Energy having contributed 50% of the required high-efficiency solar modules to the project. This is a clear testament that the Chinese PV leader has received recognition outside of its home market, thanks to the excellent reputation that the firm has gained worldwide, most notably in Europe, and the strong and continuous growth in shipments going back many years.

The 12MW power station, developed by a Chile-based firm, is backed by an investment of approximately 100 million euros, including loans worth 7.68 million euros from Banco Santander. Risen Energy, one of the world's leading PV power solutions providers, supplied 6MW of the necessary 325W high-efficiency modules to the project.

The Chinese provider embarked on its globalization strategy several years ago and become an active participant of the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road initiative. The firm has leveraged its strengths in power expertise, project development and after-sales services to provide best-of-class professional PV power solutions, by taking part in the development of thousands of power station projects in Italy, Germany, India and Australia as well as in several African countries.

Risen Energy president Wang Hong said: "In terms of PV development, compared with emerging Asian and African PV markets, Europe has reached a high level of maturity that includes government policies supporting the industry and project financing. To enhance the proportion of renewable energy-based power generation, European markets including Spain have rolled out a series of incentives. Given the rosy prospects for European markets, we plan to continue deepening our cooperation on the development of power station projects with European firms and to provide partners with high-efficacy products and outstanding services."

