Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Risen Energy deepens expansion in Europe

Press Releases
January 31, 18:00 UTC+3

The Chinese solar panel maker provides Spanish PV power station with 6 MW of modules

Share
1 pages in this article

NINGBO, China, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd., a leading China-based PV solutions provider that's traded as an A-share on China's Shenzhen Stock Exchange, recently announced that a 12MW ground PV power station in Requena, Spain has been connected to the grid, with Risen Energy having contributed 50% of the required high-efficiency solar modules to the project. This is a clear testament that the Chinese PV leader has received recognition outside of its home market, thanks to the excellent reputation that the firm has gained worldwide, most notably in Europe, and the strong and continuous growth in shipments going back many years.

The 12MW power station, developed by a Chile-based firm, is backed by an investment of approximately 100 million euros, including loans worth 7.68 million euros from Banco Santander. Risen Energy, one of the world's leading PV power solutions providers, supplied 6MW of the necessary 325W high-efficiency modules to the project.

The Chinese provider embarked on its globalization strategy several years ago and become an active participant of the Chinese government's One Belt, One Road initiative. The firm has leveraged its strengths in power expertise, project development and after-sales services to provide best-of-class professional PV power solutions, by taking part in the development of thousands of power station projects in Italy, Germany, India and Australia as well as in several African countries.

Risen Energy president Wang Hong said: "In terms of PV development, compared with emerging Asian and African PV markets, Europe has reached a high level of maturity that includes government policies supporting the industry and project financing. To enhance the proportion of renewable energy-based power generation, European markets including Spain have rolled out a series of incentives. Given the rosy prospects for European markets, we plan to continue deepening our cooperation on the development of power station projects with European firms and to provide partners with high-efficacy products and outstanding services."

CONTACT: Tina Feng, +86-137-3619-2549, tina@risenenergy.com

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
CAS upholds appeals of 28 Russian athletes against IOC ban
2
Nine foreign satellites put into orbit after launch from Vostochny spaceport
3
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
4
Russia’s Strategic Missile Force gets 21 ballistic missiles in 2017
5
Russia’s UN mission slams US for killing UN draft resolution on Syrian chemical attacks
6
Putin to meet top French businessmen — Kremlin
7
FSB liquidates IS member who plotted terror attack on election day
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама