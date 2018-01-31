Russian Politics & Diplomacy
10th international festival of extreme sports Red Fox Elbrus Race 2018

Press Releases
January 31, 15:16 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

The legendary Red Fox Elbrus Race is an annual festival of extreme sports taking place at Mt. Elbrus, Europe´s highest summit (5642 m / 18,510 ft) and therefore one of the famous 7 Summits. Mt. Elbrus is located in the Caucasus, one of the most rugged mountain ranges in the world - and one of the most beautiful places in Russia.

The festival is organized by Red Fox Outdoor and supported by the Russian Mountaineering Federation, the Mountain Rescue Services, and the Government of the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria. Every year athletes from around the world meet for one week of competitions in different disciplines - from ski mountaineering to skyrunning.

The competition takes place on Europe’s highest peak – Mt. Elbrus 5642 m /18,510 ft – in the Caucasus Mountains, one of the most rugged mountain ranges in the world and definitely one of the most beautiful places in all of Russia.

Do you want to summit the highest peak in Europe and experience an unforgettable week in one of the most beautiful regions in Russia? Then join us and participate in the 10th anniversary legendary Red Fox Elbrus Race!

Each year more than 400 well-known and famous athletes from different countries participate at the Red Fox Elbrus Race. We´ve had athletes from places like Andorra, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Ecuador, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and the U.S.

DISCIPLINES

Skyrunning
- Vertical Kilometer® - Mt. Elbrus, 2450-3450 m
- SkyMarathon® - Mt Elbrus, 2350-5642 m. «Sport» class
- SkyRace® - Mt Elbrus, 3780-5642 m. “Classic” class

Ski Mountaineering
For the first time in the 10 year history of the Festival, there will be an expedition style ski mountaineering race around the historical places of Mt. Elbrus.
Elbrus Ski Monsters Expedition Race

Snowshoe Race
Red Fox TSL Challenge

The 2018 Festival’s Program

02. May
Elbrus Ski Monsters Expedition Race. Victory Сup.

05. May
Vertical Kilometer® - Mt Elbrus, 2450-3450 m. Russian Skyrunning Championship. Victory Cup.
Glade Azau (2450 m) - Mir Station (3450 m).
Festival Opening.

07. May
SkyMarathon® - Mt. Elbrus, 2350-5642 m, «Sport» class.1st stage of the Russian Skyrunner Cup. Victory Сup.
Skyrace® - Mt. Elbrus, 3780-5642 m, «Classic» class.

08. May
Red Fox TSL Challenge snowshoe race.
Award and closing ceremony.

Welcome!

Find up-to-date information on elbrus.redfox.ru/en
Follow us on Red Fox Elbrus Race

Contact:

Evgeny Kolchanov, Race Director

ekolchanov@mail.ru

Olga Moroz & Irina Kirchenko, PR & Communications elbrus@redfox.ru

The event is hold with the support of

Russian Mountaineering Federation
Mountain Rescue Services
Government of the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria

Kabardino-Balkaria Mountaineering Federation
International Skyrunning Federation

Administration of the Elbrus district

