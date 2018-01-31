BOE presents "8K+5G" IoT solutions at CSTB 2018

MOSCOW, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 30, the biggest telecom and media trade show in the CIS region, CSTB, opened at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow, bringing together more than 300 digital TV operators, cable and satellite TV companies and media moguls from across the world. BOE, a world leader in semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT technologies, products and services supplier, together with the Huawei Russian subsidiary exhibited at the trade show, presenting their IoT interface solutions featuring the combination of 8K and 5G.

Russia is now speeding up 5G constructions, endeavoring to reach the goal of building Moscow into a 5G City by 2020, which creates an enabling environment and opportunity for the application of UHD displays in Russia. Since last year, BOE has joined hands with local operators through its Russian subsidiary, focusing on the "Big Video Vision," to start popularizing 4K in Russia and other CIS member states, and actively promote 8K UHD application.

At this year's CSTB, BOE exhibited its 65-inch 8K and 55-inch 4K UHD displays, drawing a big crowd of visitors. Backed by its unique ADSDS super-hard panel technology, the displays present fine images that are true-to-life in every detail, giving the visitors stunning immersive 4K and 8K UHD experience. BOE also presented a number of its newly-released BOE iGallery products. It is a digital art product that integrates art exhibition, appreciation and transaction into one. The applied gamma technology achieves full color performance that can restore the true texture of art. Combined with an APP and cloud database, consumers could enjoy the global art treasures without making an arduous journey, realizing a perfect combination of technology and art.

As a forerunner in the global display field, BOE first launched 4K and 8K UHD displays, realized the world's first 8K live broadcast with its 8K UHD displays during the Rio 2016 Olympics, expanded the application of 8K UHD display in such fields as healthcare and cultural relics exhibition and put into operation the world's first Gen 10.5 TFT-LCD production line, making the mass production of 8K UHD display a real deal. 2018 is also known as the "the first year of 8K" by the industry.

BOE has recently launched the "8425 strategy" which means "promoting 8K, popularizing 4K, replacing 2K and making good use of 5G," intending to promote the commercialization of 8K UHD display. It is learned that BOE has begun to collaborate with communications companies, telecom operators, film and television producers, broadcasting equipment and video editing companies all over the world to develop such cooperation.

About BOE:

Founded in Beijing, April 1993, BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. is a world leader in semiconductor display industry, as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health. BOE's three core businesses are Display and Sensor Devices, Smart Systems and Healthcare Services. BOE's display products are widely used in a broad spectrum of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, notebook, monitor, TV, vehicle display, digital information display, healthcare, finance and wearable devices. According to the market data as of 2017 Q3, BOE's global market share of TFT-LCD panels for mobile phone, tablet and notebook rank No.1, panels for monitor and TV rank No.2. Smart Systems provide IoT integrated solutions for various industries such as new retail, transportation, finance, education, art, medical care, etc. Healthcare Services combine medicine and life science, and is committed to developing mobile healthcare, digital hospitals, regenerative medicine and integrating BOE healthcare park resources.