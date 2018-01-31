Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Boardriders, Inc. Issues Statement About CEO Pierre Agnes

Press Releases
January 31, 9:00 UTC+3
HUNTINGTON BEACH, California, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardriders, Inc., today issued the following statement about Chief Executive Officer Pierre Agnes:

Early this morning our CEO, Pierre Agnes, did what he did many mornings and went fishing on his beloved boat to start his day.  Later in the morning his boat was recovered on the beach near his hometown and Pierre has not been heard from since.  The Boardriders family and entire surfing world are devastated by this news.  Given the situation on the ground is still evolving, our statements today will be limited.  We are concentrating on working with the local authorities on the search and rescue effort and supporting Pierre's family.  Please keep Pierre and his family in your prayers. Thank you.

About Boardriders Inc.:

Boardriders, Inc., is a leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories for Boardriders around the world. The Company's apparel and footwear brands, represent a casual lifestyle for young-minded people who are inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports. The Company's Quiksilver, Roxy, and DC Shoes brands have authentic roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate. The Company's products are sold in more than 110 countries in a wide range of distribution, including surf shops, skate shops, snow shops, its proprietary Boardriders shops and other Company-owned retail stores, other specialty stores, select department stores and through various e- commerce channels. For additional information, please visit our brand websites at www.quiksilver.comwww.roxy.com and www.dcshoes.com.

CONTACT: Sitrick and Company—Stuart Pfeifer, +1.310.788.2850, spfeifer@sitrick.com / Anita-Marie Laurie, +1.310.788.2850, anitamarie@sitrick.com.

