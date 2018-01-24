Economist Sachs Speaks at PHBS on China's Leadership in Global Sustainable Development

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sustainable development needs to be addressed through a multi-stakeholder approach, and philanthropists have an important role to play, according to Jeffrey D. Sachs, director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, during his presentation, "China's Leadership in Global Sustainable Development," at Peking University HSBC Business School in January 2018.

Sachs first marveled at China's tremendous changes within three decades and then discussed the world's moving into a new economic paradigm. He addressed technological innovation, which has led GDP growth. Since 1980 East Asia has embarked on a steep rising trend while the West has been on an economic downturn. He noted that in 2013, China surpassed the US in the share of world GDP, these trends indicate that with sustainable development of a dynamic economy, China will take the worldwide lead within the coming decades.

Sachs also noted that the growing world population and overuse of natural resources has now led to global warming, rising sea levels, and frequent hurricanes that will challenge humankind's long-term survival. With this scenario, he mentioned that only through global cooperation can individual nations overcome the interconnected global-scale crises. Sachs then introduced the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 17 "Global Goals" with 169 targets adopted in 2015, which include no poverty, quality education, economic growth and so on. These apply to all countries. He appealed to nations to make joint endeavors in energy transformation and use alternative energy as a substitute for coal.

At the end of this speech, Sachs called for universities to cooperate worldwide in building a global knowledge network, saying that knowledge is vital for getting rid of poverty.

As a business school with internationalization, PHBS remains focused on education. Located in Shenzhen, China's first Special Economic Zone, PHBS is at the cutting-edge of China's economic reform and management practices, opening a new chapter of PKU's economics and business education.

In February 2017, PHBS took a bold step to invest in its UK Campus in Boars Hill, Oxfordshire, England. Not only is this new investment a milestone for PKU but also for the development of China's higher education, opening its market to the world.

