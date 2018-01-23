Saudi Arabia offers first look at launch of innovative Country Benchmark Platform, Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today unveiled a first look at the Kingdom's unique data tool for measuring its performance trajectory in relation to other nations.

The International Performance Hub (IPH) – an interactive platform designed to track over 500 Key Performance Indicators under 12 main pillars that enables comparison for over 200 countries – compiles metrics from prominent international bodies, including the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Developed by The National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) the International Performance Hub (IPH) is a landmark effort led by Saudi Arabia to encourage countries to use technology and performance data to track their progress as they work to achieve development goals. IPH aims to promote integrity, accountability and transparency in the public sector and beyond.

As a demonstration of the commitment with which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia approaches its 2030 goals, IPH also seeks to provide a credible and 'outside-in' perspective on the Kingdom's evolution along key quantifiable indicators across the socio-economic spectrum – comparing progress at every stage to other countries and peer-groups around the world.

Regarding the opening of the Benchmark in Davos this week, Mr. Husameddin AlMadani, Director General of the National Center for Performance Measurement said, "Saudi Arabia is undertaking a major multi-year transformation. The ambitious Vision 2030 program touches upon nearly every aspect of the country's performance and looks to make significant progress on the entire socio-economic frontier. As the nation pursues a long list of objectives in its transformation, comparing the country's performance progression against the backdrop of international best practices is crucial."

Economist Jacques Attali, President of Positive Planet and the Positive Economy Forum, a data and knowledge partner of the IPH, described the significance of the tool, adding that "The International Performance Hub announces a much-needed tool to foster transparent and positive governance through shared knowledge about the impact of public policies. Its launch in Davos is a very promising beginning, and an opportunity to make it a truly global and collaborative ambition."

With today's announcement, Adaa officially launches the beta phase of the International Performance Hub (IPH) in Davos, Switzerland. The final launch of the International Performance hub is awaiting later in 2018.

For more details on the International Performance Hub (IPH), please refer to the website: https://iph.sa.

The national center for performance measurement

The National Center for Performance Measurement, Adaa, is a leading independent government body that was established in October 2015 upon approval by the Council of Ministers. Adaa is organizationally linked to the Chairman of the Council, King of Saudi Arabia, and aims to measure the performance of public entities within the Kingdom. Adaa aims to build and initialize performance measurement processes in public entities by providing the necessary support through the utilization of unified tools and models that assist public entities in their ability and efficiency to deliver better performance. Adaa also aims to enable public entities by means of effective training and consultation in performance measurement, aiming to drive them to excellence.

