Nikolay Nikiforov to discuss global digital agenda with Russia House guests in Davos

The panel session ‘Russia and the Global Digital Agenda’ will be held on 23 January at the Russia House in Davos organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the participation of Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolay Nikiforov and key representatives of the communications industry. The event participants include Minister of the Moscow City Government, Head of the Moscow City Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations Department, and Chairman of the Board of the Business Council for Cooperation with India Sergei Cheryomin, Vnesheconombank Chairman Sergey Gorkov, Internet Initiatives Development Fund Head Kirill Varlamov, President, Chairman of the Management Board, and Member of the Board of Directors of ER-Telecom Holding Andrey Kuzyaev, and others.

Over the past few years, Russia has successfully integrated into the global space of the digital economy. In 2017, the Government of the Russian Federation drafted and presented the ‘Digital Economy’ programme, which aims to systematically develop and introduce digital technologies in all areas of life. “We believe that a digital economy can significantly accelerate the pace of the state’s economic development and improve the quality of life of citizens”, Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolay Nikiforov said.

The session’s agenda will devote particular attention to issues concerning innovations under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand and examine successful examples of Russian start-ups. Leaders of major companies will speak about how they create innovations in various areas.

The Russia House project in Davos serves as a unique platform for discussing global trends and exploring new strategic business opportunities. ER-Telecom Holding President Andrey Kuzyaev had high praise for this project. In particular, he said: “ER-Telecom is supporting the initiative of the Roscongress Foundation for the second year in a row and is taking part in the work of the Russia House in Davos. We are pleased to take part in a project that allows us to engage in an open dialogue with the international community and share experience and best practices with colleagues on ways to improve the investment climate and create favourable conditions for transforming Russia into a digital leader”.

Reference:

The Russia House project is a venue for promoting Russia’s initiatives among international business community and officials gathering in Switzerland’s Davos on 23–26 January 2018. Roscongress Foundation organizes the Russia House Davos. Deputy Chairman of the Government Arkady Dvorkovich will lead the official Russian delegation in 2018.

The Roscongress Foundation is a major organizer of convention and exhibition events.

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 to develop Russia’s economic potential and strengthen the country’s image by organizing convention, exhibition, and public events. The Foundation develops the substantive content for these events, and provides companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, as well as offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agenda. The Foundation handles administration and helps to promote business projects and attract investment, including as part of a public-private partnership.

Today, the Foundation’s annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

