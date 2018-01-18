Diesels "Pickup" New Life in Detroit

DETROIT, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean diesel technology got a major boost at the 2018 North American International Auto Show as six auto manufacturers announced new clean diesel options for passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks.
"This new generation of clean diesel vehicles has been more scrutinized and evaluated than ever before. Consumers that choose diesel in their next vehicle will experience the unmatched combination of no-compromise driving performance, very low emissions, fuel efficiency, operating range and towing capacity. In the lineup of available alternative fuel vehicles, diesel is the only one with choices in all vehicle segments – sedans, light trucks, SUVs, vans and luxury performance.
"For more than 85 years, diesel pickups have played a significant role in the world's auto market, and none more so than here in the United States. The introduction of new diesel options in truck models like the Silverado 1500 and the F-150 demonstrates the continued significance of this powertrain for consumers and auto manufacturers around the globe."
In 2017, more than 65 percent of the 17.25 million vehicles sold in the U.S. were trucks or SUVs. Ford's F-series pickup, GM's Silverado and FCA's Ram pickup represented the top three best-selling vehicles in America. The F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for more than 40 years and the best-selling vehicle of any kind for more than 35 years.
New diesel offerings, 2018/2019 model years:
