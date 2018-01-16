Expanded business programme architecture posted on Russian Investment Forum website

The Organizing Committee of the Russian Investment Forum has published the expanded architecture of the event’s business programme.

Discussions as part of the Forum’s business programme will focus on three thematic areas.

The ‘New Regional Policy: Improving Administration’ theme will be devoted to the further development of the public administration system.

How will regional policy change with the advent of a new generation of technocrat managers? What kinds of personnel do the regions need to optimally solve the problems of economic development? How can the global trend of the state authorities working in a transparent format be implemented in the Russian regions? What is the role of big business and the public authorities in the process of digitizing an increasing number of spheres of life? What effectiveness do target models for improving the investment climate in the regions provide? Can project management in the public sector serve as an engine for meeting high-priority government objectives? Participants will answer these and other questions during discussions as part of this thematic area.

In the ‘Fresh Boost for Regional Business’ area, participants will discuss ways to stimulate regional entrepreneurship. A number of important issues make up the agenda of the sessions. Are the support measures for regional innovation clusters sufficient and what new tools are needed? What are the prospects for crowdfinding as a mechanism to fund innovative projects? What conditions need to be created to attract funds from institutional investors to the innovative sector of the economy in Russia? Are Russian regional brands ready to conquer and retain new export markets? What kind of support should the government offer to family businesses to increase the proportion of self-employed citizens? Are measures to enhance the appeal of the Russian jurisdiction effective?

The ‘Improving the Quality of Life’ theme will address topics such as health, ecology, digital education, and the innovative development of cities. How does the introduction of modern technologies in the urban economy affect the economic development of cities and territories? How can we effectively ensure the transition to a green economy? Which approach to healthcare will allow for improved quality and longer life expectancy? What is the future of digital education?

The plenary session will feature a ceremony for the ‘Development Prize – 2017’ award, which was established by Vnesheconombank and is a professional award for significant contribution to Russia’s socioeconomic development. (The contest includes five nominations: ‘Best Infrastructure Project’, ‘Best Project in Industry’, ‘Best Export Project’, ‘Best Project in the Digital Economy’ as well as the special nomination ‘Best Innovative Startup’ – the award will be presented to the winner of the TV show ‘Million-Dollar Idea’.)

As part of the Forum, the A.P. Pochinok Prize will be awarded based on the results of a national contest for regional social development. The competition aims to search for and identify the best programmes to resolve social problems in the regions.

The event will feature the NGO Laboratory – a site provided by the Roscongress Foundation, where charitable foundations and non-profit organizations will have the opportunity to present their programmes, events, and lectures that aim to develop the social projects sector. As part of the Laboratory’s work, the Roscongress Foundation will announce the terms of the competition for specialists in matters concerning social initiatives. As part of the charitable event, the Foundation will award RUB 2.5 million worth of grants to specialists in five areas: ecology, the social sector, culture, medicine, and youth initiatives & entrepreneurship. The decision to provide a grant of up to RUB 500,000 will be made by an expert jury and professionals from these industries.

The Russian Investment Forum will be held in Sochi on 15–16 February 2018.

The architecture of the Russian Investment Forum programme is available on the event’s official website: http://rusinvestforum.org/.

