Firebird will be the emblem of the Russian cultural festival

Press Releases
January 12, 12:46 UTC+3

"Russian seasons" in Italy in 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

Moscow, January 12, 2018 /Press Service of the "Russian Seasons" in Italy. The festival of Russian culture «Russian Seasons» will start in Rome on January 14, 2018. Its symbol will be the Firebird, a character of old Russian folk tales. It represents light, warmth, luck and rebirth. This fairy-tale character lives in a magic garden and only few are lucky to see the bird with their own eyes. Those who manage to find at least one feather of the Firebird, become happy.

At the origins of the "Russian Seasons" that first took place over 100 years ago stood a great Russian concert manager Sergey Dyagilev. The ballet "Firebird" by Igor Stravinsky based on old Russian fairy tales was one of the triumphal ballets then performed in Europe. This Firebird has become the emblem of today’s "Russian Seasons". 

The Firebird is a bright and positive image that lights up the way and helps vividly sense the breath of life and endless transformation in arts and culture. The symbol of "Russian Seasons" will be handed over to the host side every year. At the opening ceremony in Rome the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Olga Golodets will give the symbol of «Russian Seasons», the Firebird, to the Secretary of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Maria Elena Boschi.

The "Russian Seasons" today is a global festival of Russian culture in which the wealth, originality and scale of our culture is presented to a country’s audience within a year. The festival gives spectators a chance to communicate freely and open-mindedly. The program of the "Russian Seasons" includes a number of tours of Russian iconic classic and folk ensembles, exhibitions of collections from the largest Russian museums and galleries, master classes, circus performances and festivals of Russian films. The participants of the "Russian Seasons" are Russian cultural institutions, actors, artists and filmmakers, both famous ones and beginners.

 The "Russian Seasons" festival was a great success in Japan in 2017. In 2018 the festival will be staged in Italy, the USA will host the Seasons in 2019 and Germany in 2020.

Links to the online resources of the project:

http://www.russianseasons.org - official website of the festival

https://www.facebook.com/russianseasonsitaly2018/ - Facebook community

@russian.seasons - official Instagram page of the project

Media contacts                                                                             

Lilia Boyko    russianseasons@teamone.one    +7 910 400 0984

