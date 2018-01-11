CNA Hardy Appoints Stuart Middleton As CEO of Luxembourg Subsidiary

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Hardy, a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within the Lloyd's and company markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Middleton as CEO of their Luxembourg subsidiary, subject to regulatory approval.

Reporting to Dave Brosnan, CEO, Stuart will be responsible for continuing to build out our operations and capabilities across Europe by transforming the way we do business. The depth of his experience across underwriting as well as in leading successful teams and businesses will help us focus on developing an effective, customer focused service that leverages technology to drive efficiency and increase customer satisfaction.

Dave Brosnan, CEO, CNA Hardy said, "Stuart has significant experience and a proven track record of building profitable businesses and highly effective teams, having held numerous leadership roles including Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO), Europe at Hiscox and most recently, CUO and Joint Managing Director of EXIN's Wholesale Division, based in Barcelona. We are delighted that we can leverage both his underwriting expertise as well as his strong broker relationships to build out our proposition and capabilities across the Continent in this manner."

Stuart will be based in Luxembourg and will promptly begin recruiting a local management team comprising risk, finance and compliance functions to build out our local footprint.

About CNA Hardy

CNA Hardy, acting through Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Limited and CNA Insurance Company Limited, independent wholly-owned UK subsidiaries, are a leading specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within both the Lloyd's and company markets. For more information, please visit CNA Hardy at www.cnahardy.com.

CNA is the eighth largest commercial insurer in the United States. CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, backed by 120 years of experience and more than $45 billion of assets. For more information about CNA, visit our website at www.cna.com.

CNA Insurance Company Limited (company registration number 950) and Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Limited (company registration number 1264271) are authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (firm reference number 202777 and 204843 respectively). CNA Services (UK) Limited (registered number 8836589). 'CNAHardy' is a trading name of CNA Insurance Company Limited and Hardy Underwriting Group PLC (which includes Hardy (Underwriting Agencies) Limited and Hardy Underwriting Asia PTE). VAT registration number 667557779.

The above companies are all registered in England with their registered office at 20 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3BY.

Switchboard: +44 (0)20 7743 6800 Facsimile: +44 (0)20 7743 6801

