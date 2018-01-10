Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Mohawk Industries, Inc. invites to join the fourth quarter 2017 conference call on the Web

Press Releases
January 10, 17:26 UTC+3
CALHOUN, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Fourth Quarter 2017 earnings release on Thursday, February 8, 2018, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 11:00 am ET.

What:         

Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th Quarter 2017 Earnings Call
   

When:       

February 9, 2018
 

11:00 am ET
   

Where:      

www.mohawkind.com
 

Select Investor Information       
   

How:          

Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
 

Live Conference Call:  

Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
   

Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int'l)
   

Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int'l)
   

Conference ID: 1786655             

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the webcast will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website until Friday March 9, 2018. A conference call replay will also be available until Friday, March 9, 2018 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int'l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 1786655.

CONTACT: Mohawk Industries, Inc., Frank H. Boykin, Chief Financial Officer, 706-624-2695

