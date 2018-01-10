Hisense 2018 TV Line Emphasizes Affordable Luxury with Industry-Leading Picture Quality

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global technology leader, today unveiled its innovative 2018 TV line-up, including the breakthrough 100" Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV, 1,000+ zones U9 ULED TV, and the bezel-less U7 ULED TV. Hisense continues to transform the TV viewing experience in 2018 with premium technologies like ULED, Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision™ HDR imaging technology and local dimming, and the next-generation, easy to use Hisense Smart TV platform with new voice control capabilities.

Hisense continues to transform the viewing experience through its commitment to cutting-edge technologies, larger screen sizes and premium design. "Premium picture and audio quality, seamless access to content, and beautiful aesthetic design remain a priority for consumers this year, and we have set the bar extremely high," says Jerry Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Hisense Americas. "After another breakout year in 2017, we are set to continue that momentum with our incredible line of luxury innovations, including the game-changing Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV."

The Future is Panel-less

In Q4 of 2017, Hisense introduced the revolutionary Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV in US, a product that represents the future of premium large-screen home entertainment. Displaying 3,000 lumens (typical) of stunning 4K images on an Ambient Light Rejection screen, the Hisense 4K Laser TV is nothing short of incredible. It also features a four-speaker built-in Harman/Kardon® audio system and wireless subwoofer, which provides a room-filling cinematic audio experience. After receiving extensive acclaim at launch, the 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV will be a key product for Hisense in the coming years.

Backlight Zones in the Thousands

Combining ULED, Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR-10 technology, the 2018 flagship Hisense U9 ULED TV delivers breathtaking picture quality with over 1,000 backlight zones and a peak brightness of over 2,200 nits (typical). It also features a built-in Android TV interface with Google Assistant and built-in apps to personalize your entertainment.

Awarded over 20 patents, Hisense's ULED technology is up to three times brighter than OLED, with better dynamic range and perception of black and white while enhancing color, contrast, black level, brightness and smooth motion.

Bezel-Less is More

The Hisense U7 ULED TV matches premium picture quality and elegant design. Combining ULED, ultra-wide color gamut and Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR-10 technology with a sleek bezel-less design, the Hisense U7 ULED TV truly is the full package. It features a built-in Android TV interface with Google Assistant, and lots of apps to personalize your entertainment. Press play, pause or turn up the volume, all without lifting a finger.

Taking picture quality to the next level, the Hisense U7 ULED TV brings Wide Color Gamut, HDR-10 from the 50" class all the way up to the 86" class TV.

Hisense 100" 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV

4K Ultra HD Resolution

3,000 Lumens (typical) for Optimal Brightness

Built-in Harman/Kardon® Audio system with separate Wireless Subwoofer (total of 110 Watts)

100" Ambient Light Rejection Screen

Texas Instruments DLP® 4K UHD digital micromirror device (DMD) chip

Built-in TV Tuner

Hisense Smart TV Platform

20,000-Hour Light Source (typical)

Hisense U9 ULED TV

4K Ultra HD Resolution

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR-10

1,000+ Backlight Zones

Full Array Local Dimming

Motion Rate 480

Bluetooth™ Audio

Android TV with Voice Control

Google Assistant compatible

Works with Amazon Alexa (in US, Germany and UK)

Available in 75" screen class

Hisense U7 ULED TV

4K Ultra HD Resolution

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR-10

Wide Color Gamut

Local Dimming

Motion Rate 240 for 55" class and 480 for 65" class TVs

Bluetooth™ Audio

Android TV with Voice Control

Google Assistant compatible

Works with Amazon Alexa ( in US, Germany and UK)

Sleek Bezel-less Design

Available in 65" and 55" screen class

