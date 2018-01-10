A Delegation Led by Deputy of Mayor from Aktobe region Tours Kerui Petroleum

DONGYING, China, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation led by Kairat Bekenov, Deputy of Mayor of Aktobe region and Directors of Administrative Activities Department , Ministry for Investments and Development in Republic of Kazakhstan, accompanied by the trade representative of Aktobe region to China, paid a three-day visit to Dongying in Shandong province, China from November 30 to December 1, including a field trip to Kerui Petroleum.

During the trip, the delegation led by the Deputy of Mayor and his entourage, officials from the Dongying Municipal Government and the Dongying Investment Promotion Bureau, as well as executives from Kerui Petroleum and other local oil and gas firms attended a panel discussion. At the session, the representatives from Kazakhstan gave a detailed presentation on current economic trends in the country and the favorable policies for companies that plan to invest in Aktobe Oblast. Following the discussion, the attendees toured Kerui Petroleum where they exchanged opinions with company executives. During the tour, Kerui Petroleum president Wang Haitao reviewed the history of the company's activities in Kazakhstan, while the Deputy of Mayor gave a presentation on the development roadmap for the regional industrial park and invited Kerui Petroleum to tour Aktobe Region with the aim of establishing a long-term partnership with the Chinese equipment manufacturer.

