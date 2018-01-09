Supermicro Showcases New High-End Desktop, Gaming and Workstation Solutions at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today is showcasing next-generation desktop, gaming and workstation solutions during CES 2018 in the Las Vegas Bellagio Hotel, January 8-11.

For professional gamers, Supermicro's next-generation SuperO™ C9X299-PG300 motherboard supports up to 300W TDP running the latest Intel® Core™ X-series processors to deliver the ultimate in extreme gaming performance. This platform is designed for PC enthusiasts who enjoy tweaking the hardware to its limits with best-in-class features, performance and reliability for the most demanding gamers.

Fueled by the latest 8th generation Intel® Core™ processor innovations, Supermicro is also highlighting its first mini-ITX SuperO C7Z370-CG-iW motherboard with customizable RGB LEDs and the standard ATX form factor SuperO C7Z370-CG-L. These motherboards are designed for mainstream gamers or anyone who seeks a solid well-rounded board that focuses purely on providing the essential features at an affordable price. Both have been tried and tested for maximum reliability.

"The demand for higher performing and reliable workstation, desktop and gaming products continues to grow with the rapid expansion of eSport, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. Our latest generation of server-quality workstation, desktop and gaming products represent an increased focus from Supermicro to meet the requirements of prosumers and gamers," said Ivan Tay, VP of Product Management at Supermicro. "Power-hunger professionals focusing on content generation can greatly benefit from the performance and reliability that Supermicro solutions offer."

In addition, Supermicro's new X11SRA is a high-performance workstation motherboard that supports the new Intel® Xeon W processors. Designed for 2D and 3D content creation, this new single-processor workstation platform features eight DIMM slots, three PCI-E 3.0 x16 expansion slots, and support for a variety of M.2 drives.

Supermicro is also announcing availability of a high-end desktop (HEDT) system, SYS-5039AD-i, and a high-performance mainstream workstation, SYS-5039A-i, designed for advanced gaming and content creation.

SYS-5039AD-i – Featuring Intel® Core™ X-Series processors up to 18 cores, multi-GPU support, ultra-fast storage with NVMe RAID, 5G LAN, and optional water cooling support, SYS-5039AD-I delivers the performance and capabilities that multi-task gamers and content creators desire. Visit https://www.supermicro.com/products/system/tower/5039/SYS-5039AD-I.cfm for more details.

SYS-5039A-i – A high-performance single-socket workstation that supports Intel Xeon W-series processors, SYS-5039A-I is designed for professional virtual and augmented reality content creation, software development, engineering, or data science. More details are available at: https://www.supermicro.com/products/system/tower/5039/SYS-5039A-I.cfm

For more information on Supermicro's complete range of SuperO™ desktop and gaming solutions, please visit https://www.supero.com.

