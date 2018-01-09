Supermicro Unveils New All-Flash 1U Server

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today unveiled a new all-flash NVMe™ (Non-Volatile Memory Express) 1U SuperServer that accommodates up to 36 hot-swap Samsung NGSFF NVMe SSDs.

With 36 hot-swap Samsung NGSFF NVMe drives in a 1U system, Supermicro's new solution will provide all-NVMe capacity at petabyte scale. The server currently supports 288TB per system and will support over half a petabyte per system later this year. NVMe technology was developed to provide the lowest latency and offer faster CPU-to-data storage performance for advanced computing. Optimized for the new Samsung NGSFF SSDs, the new Supermicro system delivers 300% better storage density compared to previously available all-flash storage servers that support standard (U.2) SSDs.

"As a market leader in state-of-the-art server architectures, Supermicro recognizes the importance of new protocols such as NVMe and RDMA over Fabric that effectively leverage the outstanding performance characteristics of flash to replace legacy storage form factors and architectures," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "With our adoption of NVMe and NGSFF, Supermicro continues to demonstrate market leadership by delivering the best performance and density in the market place with these advanced 'future proof' solutions."

"We have been working closely with Supermicro to refine our new NGSFF NVMe SSD solution for 288TB to 576TB per system, so data center decision-makers can see that our NGSFF SSD provides the best performance package for all-flash NVMe enterprise storage in 1U systems," said Jim Elliott, Corporate Senior Vice President of Memory Sales and Marketing, Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. "Samsung's technology leadership will continue to drive new applications as we accelerate growth of the NVMe SSD market, where together with Supermicro, we are delivering unparalleled density and performance advantages for IOPS-intensive applications."

Supermicro's new all-flash 36 drive NVMe 1U system features dual Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, 24 DIMM slots and comes standard with redundant hot-swap cooling fans, power supplies, and hot-swap drive trays for increased serviceability and availability. For accessibility, the solution supports remote system on/off and system management, as well as remote power cycling for each drive. For more information on this new 1U server, please go to:

https://www.supermicro.com/products/system/1U/1029/SSG-1029P-NMR36L.cfm

This innovative high-end all-flash 1U system is the newest addition to Supermicro's extensive portfolio of industry leading storage servers and JBOD product lines. With 1U, 2U, 3U and 4U offerings that include all-flash NVMe, Simply Double, double-sided and top-loading options with SAS3 RAID or HBA controllers, Supermicro provides the industry's broadest selection of storage products to meet today's stringent customer requirements.

The new Supermicro 1U system, with Samsung NGSFF SSDs, will be featured at a private Samsung customer showing of leading-edge technologies in Las Vegas, January 9-11, to coincide with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018.

For comprehensive information on Supermicro storage product lines, please go to https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/storage.cfm.

