SHANGHAI, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to further support the growth of global trade, China International Import Expo (CIIE) will launch its first exhibition at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from 5 to 10, November 2018. With an exhibition area covering over 59 acres (240,000 square meters), CIIE signals the Chinese government's latest push towards a new era of high-level opening-up, and is an important landmark in the continual opening of the Chinese market to the world. It is also a historic opportunity for companies across the world to take their first steps towards entering the huge Chinese market. The Expo is expected to attract about 150 thousand professional purchasers from over 100 countries and regions.

China International Import Expo To Debut In Shanghai, Helping Boost World Trade

"With the world's largest population and the second largest economy, China is the second largest importer and consumer in the world. Chinese consumers have a rapidly-growing demand for high quality products and services. In the next five years, China is expected to import US$10 trillion worth of products and services," said Sun Chenghai, Deputy Director General of CIIE Bureau. "Hosting CIIE is an effort by the Chinese government to create an open platform where nations and companies from around the world can introduce themselves to the vast Chinese market and explore opportunities for local cooperation."

The Expo will consist of the Country Pavilion for Trade and Investment Area, and the Enterprise and Business Exhibition Area. The first Hongqiao International Trade Forum will also be hosted during the Expo, along with other supporting activities such as supply-demand matchmaking meetings, seminars and new product releases.

The Country Pavilion for Trade and Investment is exclusively reserved for national exhibitions. Countries and regions will be invited to showcase their strengths in the areas of trade and investment, including goods and services, industrial development, investment and tourism, as well as representative products. The Chinese government will provide exhibition space free of charge for all countries joining the Country Pavilion. China will also provide some direct aid and logistical support available for developing countries.

The Enterprise and Business Exhibition Area will consist of displays of goods in different categories, including:

High-end Smart Equipment

Consumer Electronics & Appliances

Automobiles;

Apparel, Accessories & Consumer Goods

Food & Agricultural Products

Medical Equipment & Medical Care Products

The sections for services will include:

Tourism

Emerging Technologies

Culture & Education

Creative Design

Service Outsourcing

Cost to exhibit in the Enterprise and Business Exhibition Area will be shouldered by exhibiting companies (with an early bird 20% discount till Jan 31, 2018). Companies that are interested in attending the first CIIE can visit http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/ and register by June 30, 2018.

"The first CIIE will not only help satisfy the demands of Chinese consumers for better products, but also encourage countries to develop products and services that will help them to boost trade, further advancing economic globalization and an open world economy " remarked Sun Chenghai.

About China International Import Expo

China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, with support from international organizations including the World Trade Organization, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. It is organized by the CIIE Bureau and National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ciie.org/

