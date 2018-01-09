Russian Politics & Diplomacy
China-ASEAN Exposition Host City Nanning Opens Metro Line 2

Press Releases
January 09, 9:00 UTC+3
NANNING, China, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 28, 2017, the host to the China-ASEAN Exposition, Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, commenced operation of its Metro Line 2. As the new route shares an interchange with Metro Line 1 that opened in 2016, the opening of Line 2 indicates that the Nanning Metro has now formed a cross-shaped network and that the city is ushering a new era of commuting convenience. Nanning is the capital of the southwestern Chinese autonomous region of Guangxi, as well as the center of Guangxi politics, economy, culture and transportation. The opening and operation of Line 1 and Line 2 of the Nanning Metro has launched Guangxi into the limelight as the first minority ethnic group autonomous region with a subway system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624949/NANNING_METRO.jpg

It has been known that after the opening of Line 2, the Nanning Metro now operates 53.1 km of routes and 43 stations. The transfer between Line 1 and Line 2 not only makes commuting much easier for citizens and mitigates above-ground traffic congestion, but also instills more vitality and hope into the city. The opening of Metro Line 2 is a testament to the overall rise in socio-economic development level of Nanning and will promote and accelerate both public transportation and urban construction. The new line is also conducive to Nanning's goal for establishing a general international transportation hub of the region and a modernized and eco-friendly metropolis with hospitable environment, and is contributive to Nanning's developmental target to forging a city with higher sense of security, stronger sense of belonging and more happiness. As planned, the future Nanning Metro network will be comprised of 184 stations and eight lines totaling about 252 km in mileage.

The city of Nanning is located at the juncture of the southern China, southwestern China and Southeast Asia economic circles, and is a core in the Beibu Gulf Economic Zone and the permanent host of the China-ASEAN Exposition. Well-endowed with unrivaled natural conditions, the entire Nanning remains lush throughout the year and thus has been nicknamed the "Green City". A recipient of the "UN Habitat Award", in 2016 Nanning was inscribed into the first batch of "national ecological garden cities" by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. In December 2018, the 12th China International Garden Expo will take place in Nanning.

