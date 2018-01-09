Promo Video of China's Zhongshan City Debuts at Times Square in the New Year

ZHONGSHAN, China, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China's Zhongshan City, a city with renowned history and culture, made its debut with a brand-new promo video at the Times Square in New York at 0:00 a.m. local time on Jan 1, 2018, sending its invitation to the world on the first day of the new year. The display is to be continued till Jan 31, 2018.

It is said that knowing a city is because of a man. With the theme of "Zhongshan of China, the Great Man's Hometown", the film tells the story of Sun Yat-sen (Sun Zhongshan in Chinese Pinyin). People are able to gain a new understanding, through the visual scrolls of Zhongshan's past, current and future images, of China's only city named after a great man.

In this video, China's lasting appeal and cultural characteristics are demonstrated. The video begins with the city flower of Zhongshan -- flame trees which represent the honor of Sun Yat-sen and the spirit of Zhongshan -- openess, enthusiasm, inclusiveness and harmony, bringing to the audience a very historical and livable Zhongshan through a series of pictures of Zhongshan, such as the former residence of Sun Yat-sen, Qijiang River, Lanxi River (Cuiheng International Tourism Town) and Zhan Garden, Sun Yat-sen Pedestrian Street, Zhongshan Annatto, Zhongshan Lamps, etc.. At the end of the video, "an important traffic hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area" -- the passage between Shenzhen and Zhongshan, and the leading innovative district -- Cuiheng District brings to the audience infinite imagination of the future development of Zhongshan.

Zhongshan is the hometown of Sun Yat-sen, the great pioneer of China's democratic revolution. Over the years, led by the spirit of the pioneer, Zhongshan rapidly develops to become China's important modern manufacturing city on the west bank of the Pearl River. The lamp, which is one of the main export commodities, is exported to more than 190 countries and regions. Today, the innovation-driven Zhongshan is increasing investment in industrial upgrading and innovation. According to the Zhongshan Municipal Party Committee Publicity Bureau, in 2016, there were 882 high-tech enterprises in Zhongshan, and in 2017, nearly 1,400 enterprises applied for certificates of high-tech enterprises.

Zhongshan constantly promotes to upgrade the urban environment and quality while developing economy. Through large-scale afforestation projects, coverage rate of woodland forest has reached 95%, 247 ecological demonstrative villages characterized by "beautiful countryside" are built, becoming an outstanding representative of Beautiful China.

Zhongshan, with its brand-new promo video at Times Square in New York, hopes to further strengthen the opening to the world, bringing into full play its geographical, cultural and environmental advantages. With a wider field of vision and as a geometric center in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Zhongshan is now meeting the blooming period of its development.

Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=303780

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623823/Zhongshan_Promo_Video.jpg

CONTACT: Ms. Chen, Tel: 86 20 8310 7672