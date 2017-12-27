Hyundai Motors to serve as Official Car Partner of the Russian Investment Forum

Hyundai Motors CIS will serve as a partner of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi in 2018. For the second year in a row, the company has been granted the status of the Forum’s Official Car Partner.

As part of cooperation with the Roscongress Foundation, Hyundai Motors CIS will provide Genesis cars and minibuses to transport the Forum’s guests and participants in Sochi.

Roscongress Foundation CEO Alexander Stuglev noted the importance of cooperation with Hyundai in preparing for and hosting major international economic events in Russia, in particular the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in 2017 at which Hyundai Motors CIS served as the Official Car Partner.

"Cooperation with Hyundai in automotive support for the Roscongress Foundation’s key business events is strategic for us. Transport services for high-ranking guests and participants must meet the necessary quality requirements in terms of convenience, comfort, and safety, and Hyundai is a reliable partner that meets these requirements. We have received a lot of positive feedback about the Genesis cars from Forum participants and are pleased with our long-term partnership with Hyundai Motors CIS", Stuglev said.

The Russian Investment Forum will take place in Sochi on 15-16 February 2018 and will be attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Detailed information is available on the event’s official website: http://rusinvestforum.org/

