Hyundai Motors to serve as Official Car Partner of the Russian Investment Forum

December 27, 13:42 UTC+3
Hyundai Motors CIS will serve as a partner of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi in 2018. For the second year in a row, the company has been granted the status of the Forum’s Official Car Partner.

As part of cooperation with the Roscongress Foundation, Hyundai Motors CIS will provide Genesis cars and minibuses to transport the Forum’s guests and participants in Sochi.

Roscongress Foundation CEO Alexander Stuglev noted the importance of cooperation with Hyundai in preparing for and hosting major international economic events in Russia, in particular the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in 2017 at which Hyundai Motors CIS served as the Official Car Partner.

"Cooperation with Hyundai in automotive support for the Roscongress Foundation’s key business events is strategic for us. Transport services for high-ranking guests and participants must meet the necessary quality requirements in terms of convenience, comfort, and safety, and Hyundai is a reliable partner that meets these requirements. We have received a lot of positive feedback about the Genesis cars from Forum participants and are pleased with our long-term partnership with Hyundai Motors CIS", Stuglev said.

The Russian Investment Forum will take place in Sochi on 15-16 February 2018 and will be attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Detailed information is available on the event’s official website: http://rusinvestforum.org/

Roscongress Foundation - a major organizer of congress and exhibition events

The Roscongress Foundation was founded in 2007 with the aim of facilitating the development of Russia’s economic potential and strengthening the country’s image by organizing conventions, exhibitions, and public events. The Foundation develops substantive content for such events, providing companies and organizations with advice, information, and expert guidance, and offering comprehensive evaluation, analysis, and coverage of the Russian and global economic agendas. It offers administrative services and promotional support for business projects and helps to attract investment, including in the form of public-private partnerships.

Today, its annual programme includes events held from Montevideo to Vladivostok, offering an opportunity to bring together global business leaders, experts, the media, and government officials in one place, creating favourable conditions for dialogue and the promotion of new ideas and projects, and assisting in the creation of social enterprise and charity projects.

www.roscongress.org

 

