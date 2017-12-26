A panda-themed Chengdu-Europe freight train promotes Sichuan as a compelling tourism place

The panda-themed freight train showcased at the launching ceremony has drawn the attention of visitors. From the locomotive to the individual compartments, the train features a panoply of artistic renditions of the panda, many of which highlight the naive charm that the iconic animal is known for. The renditions show pandas in different poses, including running, sitting, lying prone and lying on their back. The decorative train represents what the collaboration between Sichuan province's tourism authorities and Chengdu-Europe express train services can achieve, demonstrating and further enhancing Sichuan's unique qualities as a leading tourism destination while drawing in more tourists from overseas markets. "Beautiful China, More than Pandas", a large global tourism marketing campaign hosted by the China National Tourism Administration and managed by the Sichuan Provincial Tourism Development Committee, has been kicked off, with pandas galore strolling the streets worldwide. The panda-themed train is the latest of Sichuan's efforts in promoting the province as a great place to visit. In addition to the existing list of stations where the train now stops, the Sichuan Provincial Tourism Development Committee has been in talks with stations along the route with the goal of adding more stops in a bid to further promote Sichuan's tourist attractions, brand awareness and marketing campaigns.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622473/Sichuan_Provicial_Tourism_Committee.jpg

CONTACT: Deng Yinying, +86-157-6006-6199, 42065414@qq.com