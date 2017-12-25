Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Paris Saint-Germain Stars Delight Fans In Doha

Press Releases
December 25, 9:00 UTC+3

French club travels to Qatar for 2017 Winter Tour and wows crowds with exhibition game atop floating pitch in the Persian Gulf

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The superstar players of Paris Saint-Germain met with thousands of Qatari football fans during the club's 2017 Winter Tour in Qatar this week.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8241951-paris-saint-germain-qatar-2017-winter-tour/

The squad, boasting some of the top players in the world including Neymar Jr, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Alves, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria, spent two days in Qatar.

In one of the most special moments of the tour and in a world first, the team played a practice game on a floating football pitch in the waters of the Persian Gulf at Doha's Westbay, with the stunning city skyline in the background.

The packed itinerary also included a desert safari where a group of players traveled with the Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) to discover Qatar's beautiful Inland Sea and relax in a typical desert camp. Players from the team also discovered Qatari culture while visiting the Msheireb Museums to learn more about the country's history, and were treated to a traditional Qatari meal on the rooftop of the majestic Shangri-La Hotel, where they had a glorious view of Doha's Corniche.

Several players took part in a public signing session organized by Ooredoo at the Mall of Qatar. There, they were greeted by hundreds of excited local fans looking to catch a glimpse of their favorite players. Ooredoo also invited 50 children to take part in a clinic session led by coach Unai Emery, assisted by Zoumana Camara and players from the team.

During the tour, 20 promising young local athletes selected by the Qatar National Bank (QNB) and the Ministry of Education had the chance to meet a group of players, from whom they learned new skills and gained invaluable experience for the future.

On the evening of December 21, the players and club staff were treated to a special traditional dinner in Katara.

In addition, Paris Saint-Germain FIFA Qatari player Aameghessib and France's Mannika took part in an esports tournament showcasing top Qatari talent, before taking on several Paris Saint-Germain football players.

#QWT2017

 

CONTACT: CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS: Nicolas Serres : Tel. + 33 1 41 41 57 51, Mob. + 33 6 58 22 44 23 - Email. nserres@psg.fr

 
