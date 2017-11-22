Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Miss India, Manushi Chhillar, crowned Miss World 2017 in Sanya

Press Releases
November 22, 13:10 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SANYA, China, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Miss India, Manushi Chhillar, was crowned Miss World 2017 at the 67th edition of Miss World 2017 pageant held on November 18th in Sanya, China.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171120/1996865-1

Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, was announced the first runner up, while Miss England, Stephanie Hill, was declared the second runner up.

Priyanka Chopra was the last winner from India in 2000. Chhillar, 21, looked emotional as the crown was placed on her head by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle.

Manushi Chhillar, whose parents are both doctors from Haryana, studied at St. Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.

The show began with a grand opening number where the contestants vying for the Miss World crown entertained the audience with an enchanting dance number. Later, the finalists took the stage as confirmed quarter finalists of the evening. Thereafter, the quarter finalists were trimmed down to the Top 10 semi-finalists who stood out among 170 candidates from 126 countries and regions. They were from Indonesia, Russia, England, Korea, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa, India, Kenya and France. The quarter finalists then gave a short interview to the host of the evening, Megan Young. Subsequently, the contestants were further narrowed down to the Top 5 finalists wherein England, France, India, Kenya, and Mexico made the final cut.

The Sanya Tourism Development Commission has been working actively to promote Sanya tourism on social media platforms since this September by taking advantage of the Miss World pageant. Meanwhile, tourism enterprises in Sanya have launched tailor-made tourism products to overseas visitors who planed to see the Miss World pageant in Sanya.


CONTACT: Cherry Yu, +86-138-1614-7287, Cherry1031@hotmail.com

 
 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
People’s Artist of Russia, opera singer Dmitri Hvorostovsky
3
Putin calls for enhancing mobilization readiness after Zapad-2017 exercise
4
Israel won’t allow Iran to gain foothold in Syria, Netanyahu tells Putin
5
Russian troops receive brigade set of Iskander-M ballistic missile system
6
Press review: What Assad’s Sochi visit could bring and NASA eyes Russia's Moon mission
7
Average price of gas exported by Gazprom to Europe reaches $190 per 1,000 cubic meters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама