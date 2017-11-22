Miss India, Manushi Chhillar, crowned Miss World 2017 in Sanya

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20171120/1996865-1

Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, was announced the first runner up, while Miss England, Stephanie Hill, was declared the second runner up.

Priyanka Chopra was the last winner from India in 2000. Chhillar, 21, looked emotional as the crown was placed on her head by Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle.

Manushi Chhillar, whose parents are both doctors from Haryana, studied at St. Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.

The show began with a grand opening number where the contestants vying for the Miss World crown entertained the audience with an enchanting dance number. Later, the finalists took the stage as confirmed quarter finalists of the evening. Thereafter, the quarter finalists were trimmed down to the Top 10 semi-finalists who stood out among 170 candidates from 126 countries and regions. They were from Indonesia, Russia, England, Korea, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa, India, Kenya and France. The quarter finalists then gave a short interview to the host of the evening, Megan Young. Subsequently, the contestants were further narrowed down to the Top 5 finalists wherein England, France, India, Kenya, and Mexico made the final cut.

The Sanya Tourism Development Commission has been working actively to promote Sanya tourism on social media platforms since this September by taking advantage of the Miss World pageant. Meanwhile, tourism enterprises in Sanya have launched tailor-made tourism products to overseas visitors who planed to see the Miss World pageant in Sanya.



CONTACT: Cherry Yu, +86-138-1614-7287, Cherry1031@hotmail.com