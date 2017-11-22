Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The ninth generation Changyu Cabernet global listed of "strength" more "stunning beauty"

Press Releases
November 22, 9:00 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/. On Beijing time November 19, at the site of Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center International Wine Trade Fair, Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Co., Ltd. announced the ninth generation Changyu Cabernet, that is listed in the global synchronization, and landed the sale of Jingdong. On the same day, a new generation of Changyu Cabernet promos also appeared in New York Times Square to meet consumers around the world with a more international brand image.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609132/The_advertising_video_of_new_generation_of_Changyu.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609131/Sun_Jian_Deputy_General_Manager_Changyu.jpg

According to Dr. Li Jiming's introduction, the chief engineer of Changyu, Changyu Cabernet carries on the adjustment to the matrix, the previous eighth-generation Changyu Cabernet 4 series of products optimized into the current special election level, the collection level, the master level. The special election Cabernet is with rich fruit; the collection Cabernet is very prominent; and the master Cabernet is with complex aroma and balanced taste.

Changyu Cabernet upgraded completely won the high praise of the guests. Robert Geddes MW, the world wine master, said, "The first feeling that the ninth generation Changyu Cabernet gave me is that California meets the Australian Colavara, which surprises us with a lot of fruity and floral."

Jancis Robsion MW, one of the top three wine critics in the world, played a 16-point mark for Changyu Cabernet, which is an outstanding score, almost equal to the Bordeaux second-tier chateau.

Anthony Laixia, chairman of the Federation of French Wine and Spirits Exporters, said he has visited Changyu several times. He believes that the quality of Changyu Cabernet Wine has greatly improved in these years.

After entering the 21st century, Changyu Cabernet greatly accelerate the pace to the world, especially favored in Europe. Today, Changyu Cabernet has entered more than 5,000 sales in Europe, becoming well received by European consumers of Chinese wines. "There are reasons to believe that in the next five years or so, Changyu Cabernet's annual sale is expected to rise from 30 million to 50 million bottles," Sun Jian, Deputy General Manager of Changyu, said at the press conference.

Image Attachments Links:
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=301392
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=301393


CONTACT: Mr. Han, Tel: +86-10-88051148

 
 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian opera star Dmitri Hvorostovsky passes away
2
Average price of gas exported by Gazprom to Europe reaches $190 per 1,000 cubic meters
3
Russia’s upper house endorses foreign agent media law
4
Reports of Russian opera star Hvorostovsky’s death 'totally untrue' — agent
5
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
6
Judge extends Russian senator’s detention, Moscow urges Kerimov's release
7
Russian troops receive over 3,000 advanced weapon systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама