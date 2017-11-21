Better CHTF, Better Future

With a view to facilitating innovative development, CHTF 2017 elaborated on the theme of "Innovation-Driven Development and Supply Quality Upgrade". With the high-profile presence of 27 countries that are along the Belt and Road including Russia, as well as Argentina and Great Britain, the CHTF 2017 welcomed 3049 exhibitors and presented as many as 10,020 projects, among which over 1,000 were released to the public for the first time. In the CHTF 2017, both international engagement and the initial release of new products were at record levels.

Hailed as "the No.1 Technology Show in China", the CHTF 2017, like its predecessors, managed to draw in talented people in technology and business fields around the world and orchestrated fascinating brainstorming and clashes of ideas and views. Over 200 events and shows were staged during the CHTF 2017. The events drew attendees' attention with inspiring predictions in the visionary keynote speeches by prominent figures in science, including Prof. Yao Qizhi, winner of the 2000 A.M Turing Award and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; Prof. Konstantin Novoselov, winner of the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physics; and Prof. Hans Uszkoreit, Academician of the European Academy of Sciences. It constructed a high-profile platform where senior executives from leading enterprises like Microsoft, Facebook, IBM, Airbus, Intel, 3M, SAP, CISCO, Baidu, BGI, Royole and Sany Group interacted on topics like innovative thinking, R&D and reform on the supply end.

Previous 19 sessions bear witness to the ambitious journey taken by the CHTF, with the gracious support and participation from the ministries of the nation, to become the best in China. Now, the journey proceeds as the race for the world's best begins. In the foreseeable future, the CHTF, as a mighty catalyst for innovation and the transformation of technology, will present one more platform for global innovation to the world, as fascinating as the Las Vegas CES, Hanover Industrial Trade Fair and IFA Berlin.