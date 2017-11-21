2017(18th) Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival Kicks Off

Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival 2017 welcomed numerous guests from countries outside China, including Ireland, Romania, the Philippines, Croatia, Rwanda, Bulgaria, Malaysia and Italy.

He Xiqing, Vice Governor of Hainan Province made a speech, saying that tourism industry, as the leading industry of Hainan's modern service industry, showed its strength in driving benefit. Tourism industry's overall contribution rate to GDP, fixed investments, tax and employment approaches or exceeds 30%. The number of tourists and tourist income in Hainan maintained a double-digit increase for years. The number of tourists has increased by 10 million person-times per year since 2014. In 2016, Hainan received over 60 million tourists while the number reached 70 million this year. Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival has become a tourism festival with its own characteristics and a name card of tourism and culture with international influence by hosting and developing the 17 successive times of the Carnival. The Carnival this year is the largest one with the highest level and the most participants compared with all previous sessions.

During the Carnival, the whole province will hold opening ceremony for the Carnival, "Happy Hainan" Large Tourism Promotion Conference, China Leisure Tourism Promotion Alliance Establishing Conference and China Leisure Tourism Development Forum, Hainan World Leisure Tourism Expo, Hainan-Hong Kong-Macao Tourism Business Conference, Hainan International Bamboo Dance Invitational Tournament, Boao International Tourism Communication Forum, Dynamic Macao Business and Trade Fair, Special Theatrical Performance for Carnival, Blue International Electronic Music Festival and Hainan International Tourism Food Expo and other exhibition activities.The cities and counties of Hainan Province will also hold 118 festival activities altogether.

By promoting new operational type of tourism, marketing new tourism products, and creating warm tourism atmosphere, the development of tourism industry can be facilitated and the tourism consumption can be stimulated by festival activities.