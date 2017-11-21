The Boathouse Phuket relaunches as the latest addition under The Boutique Collection brand

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/. The Boathouse Phuket gets a shiny new makeover as the hotel reopened its door on 1 November after a 5-month refurbishments. This latest addition to The Boutique Collection, The Boathouse is a secluded beach front hideaway on Kata Beach Phuket.

All 39 guestrooms and suites have been refurbished and instilled with modern, elegant-puristic atmosphere. The new look has integrated with the beachfront location and maritime theme, which is consistent with the brand.

Designed by the Singapore based interior architecture firm, LAANK, the fresh and breezy nautical theme decor makes the guests feel like relaxing on a yacht while traversing the ocean. The coastal chic and refreshing interior details such as ropes, a combination of wood, ocean blue and white hues are incorporated into the design to capture the freshness of the ocean and enhance its Baan Reua (meaning "boathouse" in Thai) character.

In the common areas, along the reception, blue corrugated wall features create an imagery of water reflection; the grey colour shades thorough the interiors provide a contemporary look.

"Being small in room number, we can easily cater to the special needs and requests from our guests. Our hotel is operating in an intimate level that allows us to pay attention to details that matter," says, Max Chin, General Manager of The Boathouse Phuket. "Here, remembering guests by their first names is an accepted norm, so is taking the initiative that they're well taken care off."

For over two decades, The Boathouse has been known as an emblem of the Kata Beach. The pristine property has subsequently improved its features over the years, from where it was -- as a restaurant with rooms to where it is today.

Other facilities at The Boathouse include an infinity pool, courtyard whirlpool, hospitality lounge, gym, in-room dining, laundry service, and most important, a team of well-trained and enthusiastic staff prepared to offer a tailor-made stay.

The Boathouse Restaurant

The restaurant remains true to its long legacy of the culinary expertise. Drawing inspiration from the original Boathouse Cookbook, The Boathouse's unique recipe such as 'Massaman Kae' (lamb in Thai curry) is a must among the list of specialties. The recipe will take food lovers to discover history and origin of the authentic taste, well reflects a culinary tradition of Phuket's mixed cultures which influenced by early traders to the Malay Peninsula.

From the traditional Thai dishes to popular western selections such as grilled Wagyu steak, stewed fish pie, grilled tuna steak, guests are invited to pair the tasty menus with the wines from a selection of more than 600 labels in its award-winning wine cellar.

The culinary team at The Boathouse selects the fresh and best quality ingredients available to prepare the delectable dishes. The local grown and organic produce are the top choices. From seafood to local vegetables, seasonal ingredients are also a great inspiration for the chef to create special dishes of the day.

The element of authenticity is not only conveyed through the flavours but also the serving style. During lunch time, the restaurant serves a set menu as in a Pinto Set style. Reflecting the local tradition, Pinto or the tiffin carrier is part of a food culture across the region. Pinto is wildly used as a lunch box, while a mixed type of food in Pinto are usually shared among friends or family members during the meal time.

The newly renovated restaurant provides a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere for dining. The open kitchen concept at The Boathouse Restaurant brings a home cooking sentiment, this reflects the way of local's life which kitchen is the heart of the house or a place where a family come together to share good time and good food.

Established in 1991, the restaurant has created its prominence as one of the famous restaurants in Phuket. The 180-seat restaurant offers ocean vista from both indoor and outdoor spaces where guests can savour the sensation of The Boathouse recipe amid the Kata Beach setting. On second floor, the restaurant provides a private dining room where guests can also enjoy an exclusive cooking class by The Boathouse's experienced chefs.

