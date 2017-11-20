Record Number of Visitors, the China International Lighting Fair Concluded Successfully

Highlighting the lighting design, stressing on intelligent manufacturing, joining hands with 7 sub venues (large lighting malls in town) to build up an exhibition area of over 1,500,000sqm and gather over 2,000 exhibitors, the fair set up a professional and market-oriented lighting procurement feast.

The number of trade buyers and exhibitors set new records

The number of trade buyers hit a new high at the 20th GILF. By 13:00 p.m. on 3 November, GILF recorded 301,000 visitors from 118 countries and regions, including 89,552 trade buyers in the main venue, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%. The fair is getting more popular among overseas buyers with total 4,526 foreigners recorded entering. The scenes of inquiring, quoting and making deals couldbe seen everywhere in the venue.

Scientific layout guarantees a high-quality exhibition

The main venue adopted a scientific layout with 5 halls and 8 areas displaying lighting solutions and designs, decorative lighting, household lighting, electrical and electronic products, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting, machinery & equipment and lighting accessories & components accordingly.

Forums and activities help visitors get more involved

Multiple professional conferences and forums such as 'China International Lighting Design Awards Presentation Ceremony', 'Guzhen International Lighting Festival Networking Meeting', 'The 2nd Session of the 8th China Association of Lighting Industry Council' and 'The 18th China Lighting Capital Summit' were held during the fair. Industrial insiders gathered to discuss hot issues and opportunities of the industry and find ways to help with its development and upgrade. In addition, the 'GILF Honorable Exhibitors and State of the Arts Products Introduction' were hosted to reward GILF's long-term exhibitors and those with great quality products or advanced manufacturing technologies, and to offer them a platform to introduce their latest items.

The 20th GILF has proved to be a great success in scale, numbers of visitors and exhibitors and services. It's no doubt that the future of GILF will be even brighter. The forthcoming 21st GILF will be held on 18-21 March 2018 at Guzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Zhongshan, Guangdong.



CONTACT: Shay Gao, +86-21-3339-2408, Shay.Gao@ubmsinoexpo.com