Stakers is on the Edge of a Progressive Web Application Release

The iGaming operator Stakers.com launches the mobile version of a progressive Web Application.

The app works in indefinite network conditions updating sports statistics and the odds changings. It can be compared to the native app in terms of speed and requires no downloading.

It is obvious that mobile communication is on the rise nowadays. In accordance with the statistics published by OC&C Strategy Consultants, around 49% of e-commerce transactions were made via smartphones in 2016. By the end of 2019 it is expected to be more than 80%.

Michael Schmidt, company business development manager said: “We are quite aware of continuous increase in the number of smartphones, for this reason I am delighted to announce the new technology build in house by excellent developer team of Stakers.com. Thanks to the user-friendly new features, the new app will serve as a reliable companion for our customers and guide them through their whole sports betting adventure from the moment they place a bet until they withdraw the winnings by their preferable payout method.”

Apps with great loading time don’t suit the world trends of 2017. In the prime time, the volume of traded events comes up to 300 with up to 1,400 odds traded per event. With an average change of forces every ten seconds, naturally a new approach to the volume of transmitted data is required, using the smartphone, even the older models. “One should abandon relying on the same old tools we used in the pre-mobile era, because smartphones have dramatically changed the very nature of how we interact with the internet,” said Michael Schmidt. “Stakers’ highly proficient team is working to remove any hurdles deteriorating our customer’s betting experience. With Stakers.com mobile application score updates become sometimes available even faster than you might get them on your TV broadcasts.”

Our new mobile application will drastically increase player experience and would allow player concentrate on the actual odds, rather than see the goal scored 10 seconds ago on the TV. No longer need you to follow all matches you might be betting on - all the scores are now just one tap away in your Stakers’ app.

The application offers a real time view of passed events statistics as well as live event statistics and lineups. The event tracker follows the game in tact with the action.

The new Stakers’ mobile application can be used by any mobile device and in all common mobile browsers. “Our new mobile PWA is available on all mobile devices and tablets with Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Opera installed”, Schmidt said. “Our proprietary compression algorithm changes the game having the application fully stable even on the slowest networks”.

To make the customers interested and increase their betting experience, the new app gives the opportunity to place not only sports pre-match and live-in-play bets but also to benefit from other betting opportunities such as Monte Carlo-style casino, live casino and financial bets. Dealing with the financial betting for the first time, PWA gives the opportunity to settle them without any delay.

Progressive Web App is a Google’s initiative to improve the mobile web. Using the web PWA’s players receive app-level experiences with no friction. Stakers is the first to create a fully progressive mobile web application.

Stakers.com is licensed in Malta and regulated by the Maltese Gaming Authority. License number MGA/CL2/1306/2017.