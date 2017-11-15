GAC Motor Brings Signature Vehicle Models to Dubai International Motor Show 2017

Mr. Lei Jin, Commercial Counselor from Economic and Commercial Section Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai; Shehab Gargash, CEO of Gargash Enterprises; and Mr. Wendi Xia, General manager of Sinomach Automobile, participated in the event and launched the GS7 and the GS3 in the Middle East.

"We are thrilled to be back to Dubai Auto Show again with our ground-breaking lineup," said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor. "Middle East has been a strategic market place for GAC Motor to achieve global outreach as an international automaker that excels in research, manufacturing and sales. We believe the models we bring to the auto show can satisfy the needs of a wide range of consumers in the segmented mid to high-end market."

GAC Motor's models have completed a series of road trip tests against tough weather and environment. Middle Eastern customers will get uncompromising driving experience even in summer, when temperature can rise up to 50°C.

Developed on GAC Motor's G-CPMA (Cross-Platform Modular Architecture) platform, the GS7 is a mid-sized SUV designed for consumers who want a fashionable and carefree driving experience. It made its debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in January and was praised as "A New Generation Blockbuster SUV" by The New York Times and as an "Impressive Worldwide Debut" by Forbes at NAIAS. It is powered by the brand new GAC G-series 320T engine that offers a maximum power of 148kW (201.28 horsepower) at 1,750 RPM and peak torque of 320Nm.