Absen Releases New Products and Wins Three Global Awards

Absen Acclaim A27 Series

During last month's WFX Expo in Dallas, America, Absen were presented with the WFX New Product Award for Best LED Video Display (interior). Held this year at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, WFX is the largest expo floor for the church market and attracts senior leaders, executive pastors, business administrators, worship and music directors, technical directors and related staff members.

Futhermore, the Absen Acclaim A27 Series has also being selected by Church Production Magazine as one of their Top 5 Products for Churches. Over the years, WFX has become a strong platform for manufacturers to launch new products. The magazine's staff and contributors walked the show floor examining various products on display to select what they saw will have a strong impact to the HOW market over the next year.

Absen M2.9

Earlier last month, Absen Europe's marketing manager Selen Guler Arabaci and product director Liam Winter took to the stage at the 2017 AV Awards in London to receive the Best Production Product award for the M2.9, in front of a crowd of over 1,200 industry professionals.

Commenting on the accolade, Winter said: "This award is recognition of Absen's passion for innovation and steadfast commitment to helping customers continue to rise to the challenges of the live events market."

Absen was founded in 2001 as an integrated service provider and manufacturer within the Optoelectronics industry and have proven themselves as a great and reliable choice in a variety of markets, including billboard advertising, sports stadiums, retail stores, as part of stages, professional broadcast studios and corporate installations. For eight consecutive years, Absen has been named the number one Chinese LED display exporter. Delivery within 7 days and requires zero down payment on a variety of standard models is a testimony to their global success story.

