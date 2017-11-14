Infortrend Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for the 3rd Consecutive Year

With over two decades of experience in storage, Infortrend has been developing and shipping entry-level to midrange storage systems with attention to detail and steady innovation. Noted for being an early adopter of the latest generation of hard drives, solid state disks (SDD), and Intel CPU sets, Infortrend's general purpose storage systems have evolved to platforms that support multiple protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featuring an integrated Cloud Gateway engine that supports cloud tiering, cloud cache, and cloud backup, the unified storage systems EonStor GS and GSe series offer direct integration with public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, as well as Alibaba Cloud, for its native cloud gateway features can leverage cloud storage as a storage tier or for backup, enabling organizations to tap into the flexibility of cloud storage.

"We are pleased to be named in Gartner's Magic Quadrant report again this year with advancement in evaluation of both completeness of vision and ability to execute. It represents industry recognition on our continuing efforts to provide innovative storage products, and illustrates that we are providing value to the user community," commented Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Gartner also acknowledged Infortrend's industry-verifiable benchmarks that provide performance transparency to the extent practical without actually running customer benchmarks. For the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays report, click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Infortrend Europe Ltd.

Alex Young

Tel:+44-1256-305-220

E-mail: marketing.eu@infortrend.com