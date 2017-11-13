Honor Smartphones Take the Lead During Singles Day Performance - Another Record Year

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/. Honor, the young, innovative and trendsetting smartphone brand for digital natives, set another sales record on Singles' Day, the biggest day for online shopping in China, generating over RMB 4.02 billion in revenue on both Jingdong (JD.com) and Alibaba (Tmall.com). To celebrate, Honor will extend its Singles' Day deals for the Christmas holiday season and make them available worldwide.

With its broad portfolio and best in class product offering, Honor led the sales across RMB 1000-3999 price-points, and became the top selling brand (in both revenue and volume) in the Smartphone category on JD.com, even surpassing Apple on the platform. Richard Liu, the Chairman and CEO of JD.com, congratulated Honor for its success and reaching a new milestone for a Chinese smartphone brand by leading in both revenue and shipments. According to the JD.com sales rankings, from 1st to 11th Nov, Honor consolidated its position as the top performer by overtaking Xiaomi for seven days on sales volume and for eight days on revenue figures.

The Honor 7X phone with Fullview display which is about to be launched worldwide, started a selling frenzy on Singles' Day when 300,000 units were snapped-up in less than two hours, putting it top of the overall bestseller list for units priced RMB 1000-1999 on Alibaba (Tmall.com).

To share in this success with its fans all over the world, Honor will also roll out more promotional deals in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, United Kingdom, and the United States. The deals will be offered on cutting-edge flagship models, including Honor 9, and Honor 6X, which are designed specifically for a young, digital-native generation. And more festive offerings for Black Friday sales will be announced in the following weeks. Stay tuned!

"Honor prides itself in creating a unique product experience for our fans, and we are committed to providing best value in the market. These festive deals are a great opportunity for us to recognize the loyalty of our Honor fans and thank them by offering promotions on our technologically superior innovative products. Using our online platform and working with our global partners, we will ensure these incredible deals will be genuinely borderless across the world," said George Zhao, President of Honor.

Honor 9 – Best Mid-Range Phone in 2017

Launched in June 2017, the Honor 9 is the brand's latest flagship model, featuring a custom 3D glass back made up of 15 meticulously crafted layers. The Honor 9 not only takes smartphone design to next level, it is also a solid performer boasting many premium features, including an impressive dual-lens camera that packs a 12-megapixel RGB color lens and a 20-megapixel monochrome lens, the Kirin 960 chipset, 6GB of memory, 128GB of storage1, and EMUI 5.1. The Honor 9 has earned many awards from top global technology media, including Best Mid-Range Phone in 2017 by T3.

Honor 6X – Best of CES 2017

The Honor 6X, launched during CES 2017, packs a range of premium features at a compelling price, including a sandblasted metal body, a dual-lens rear camera featuring 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel lenses, 3340-mAh battery for 2.2 days regular usage on one single charge, and overall rock-solid performance. This mighty budget phone stole the show at CES this year, receiving more than ten awards from top international media and winning the accolades of "Best at CES 2017."

1 Honor 9 will also be available in 4GB + 64GB version.

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

